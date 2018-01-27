Fine art pops up at AFAN’s Paint the Town fundraiser

Colorful paintings, detailed drawings and mixed media creations were among the items up for bid at the recent Paint the Town fundraiser for Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN)

From left: AFAN Board Members Glen Alai, Scott Washburn, Jocelyn Cortez, Tony Cavazos, Michael Stein, Raul Daniels, and AFAN's Executive Director Antioco Carrillo pose for pictures. (Credit: AFAN)

Credit: AFAN Artists decorate piggy banks for Paint the Town.

Credit: AFAN Artist Gear Duran poses with his artwork at Paint the Town.

Credit: AFAN Artists Gear Duran and Heather Hermann pose with artwork.

Credit: AFAN Guests admire artwork at Paint the Town.

Credit: AFAN Heather Hermann showcases her work.

Credit: AFAN Artwork featured at Paint the Town.

Credit: AFAN Artwork featured at Paint the Town.

Credit: AFAN Artists decorate piggy banks for Paint the Town.

Art lovers browsed curated pieces by local artists and enjoyed refreshments, appetizers, and beats by DJ Axis during the event at Zappos Headquarters.

A portion of the proceeds went to support AFAN’s client services programs for men, women and children living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. The ninth annual event was presented by Snell & Wilmer and Zappos.