Arts & Culture

Fine art pops up at AFAN’s Paint the Town fundraiser

By Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2018 - 10:09 pm
 

Colorful paintings, detailed drawings and mixed media creations were among the items up for bid at the recent Paint the Town fundraiser for Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN).

Art lovers browsed curated pieces by local artists and enjoyed refreshments, appetizers, and beats by DJ Axis during the event at Zappos Headquarters.

A portion of the proceeds went to support AFAN’s client services programs for men, women and children living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. The ninth annual event was presented by Snell & Wilmer and Zappos.

