Arts & Culture

Got a pretty pup? Enter Downtown Summerlin’s dog calendar contest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 1:30 pm
 
Finn the Bat Dog, a 6-year-old Labrador retriever, is known among Southern Nevadans for dashing ...
Finn the Bat Dog, a 6-year-old Labrador retriever, is known among Southern Nevadans for dashing to home plate during Las Vegas Aviators games to retrieve bats. He appeared on the cover of the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. (Bethany Paige Photography)

Do you think you have a pretty pooch? Downtown Summerlin wants submissions for its sixth annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar contest.

Starting Wednesday through Aug. 13, Downtown Summerlin is accepting submissions for dog photos taken in Downtown Summerlin for their 2024 dog calendar.

Thirteen dogs will be selected for the calendar — one for each month, plus a cover model.

Dog owners in Southern Nevada can submit photos of their dogs by posting a photo of their pup to Instagram with the hashtag #DogsofDTS24.

All proceeds from the calendar go to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, which raises funds that support community programs, area commands, equipment, training and crime prevention events that help foster positive relationships between the police and community, according to the foundation’s website.

Winners will be announced on Aug. 18. Calendars will be available in October for $10 each, according to a Downtown Summerlin news release.

“Each year, the submissions raise the bar and it’s harder and harder to choose who will be included,” Downtown Summerlin senior marketing director Halee Harczynski said in a release. “It’s such a great way to showcase some of the communities’ adorable dogs that benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.”

For more information, visit summerlin.com or call concierge at 702-832-1055.

