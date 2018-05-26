Here’s how to console yourself if you missed out on ‘Hamilton’ tickets

So you weren’t able to score tickets to “Hamilton” — or weren’t willing to fork over the dozens upon dozens of Hamiltons for the tickets that were available. Here are some ways to console yourself:

“Alexander Hamilton,” the biography by Ron Chernow (courtesy)

Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson in "1776." (Columbia Pictures)

Dennis Weaver in "Duel." (Universal Pictures)

— Read “Alexander Hamilton,” the biography by Ron Chernow that inspired the musical, and use your imagination.

— Listen to the Broadway cast recording, “The Hamilton Mixtape” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamildrops” and use your imagination.

— Watch the installment of Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” (Season 4, Episode 10) in which Miranda more or less summarizes the musical’s plot while getting plastered and really wanting to order Domino’s.

— Watch “1776,” the movie musical in which most of the Founding Fathers not named Alexander Hamilton sing.

— Watch the first two “Terminator” movies starring Linda Hamilton.

— Watch Steven Spielberg’s directorial debut, “Duel.”

— Drown your sorrows in a bottle (or several) of The Federalist wine, specifically the Dueling Pistols.

— Go to a dueling pianos bar.

— Take the $649, the cost of the highest-priced ticket sold by The Smith Center, fly to Manhattan and see Denzel Washington on Broadway in “The Iceman Cometh.” Pocket the change.

— Rest easy knowing you can still make next month’s rent/mortgage.