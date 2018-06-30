Las Vegas art galleries

"Loch Ness," acrylic painting by Mandy Joy.

Mandy Joy’s paintings show visions of the afterlife, Scottish folklore and dragons in the exhibit “Surrealism and Folklore.”The opening reception will be from 6 to 11 p.m. on First Friday. Photography and oil paintings by Steve Anthony will also be on display, and Dia Asberry will perform music starting at 7 p.m. Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsidianfineart

‘Quilts for Vegas’

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts the exhibit featuring handmade quilts donated by quilters from Las Vegas and around the world for victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway.

Wyland Gallery

Fine metal artist Nicholas Yust will have a meet-and-greet event from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Cincinnati-based artist will showcase “Vegas Strong,” a custom metal wall sculpture. The piece will be donated to the city of Las Vegas after the event. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South. nicholasyust.com

Artists in residence

Artworks by Whitney Lynn, Allison Wiese and Karl Orozco are featured in the new exhibit “Neon AIR: Radiant Residents.” An artist reception and talk with Karl Orozco will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Keith Noble

Oil paintings of seascapes and landscapes of the California coast by Boulder City Art Guild member Keith Noble. The artist reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

New location

Wonderland Gallery has joined with the Joseph Watson Collection and Jaikowski Studios in the Arts Factory. Paintings and mixed-media by Lynn Adamson Adrian and Kat Tatz, urban-inspired fine art by Joseph Watson and showgirl paintings by Karen Jaikowski are on display. Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 115. wonderlandgallery.com

‘Mountain Picassos’

Tree carvings (arborglyphs) by Basque sheepherders from the first half of the 20th century are on display in “Mountain Picassos: Basque Arborglyphs of the Great Basin.” The exhibition also features text panels, contextual photographs and streaming video to explore the intersection of art, culture and nature. Nevada State College Gallery at the Rogers Student Center Building, 1300 Nevada State Drive, Building 300, Henderson. nsc.edu/about/ arts-culture-events

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installation and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.”Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Crafters exhibit

Handmade crafts created by members of the Las Vegas Crafters Guild are on display in the exhibit “Holy Crafts!” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Photography exhibit

Microscopic crystals that formed in the juices squeezed from fruits and vegetables are on display in Robert Belliveau’s exhibit “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Oil and acrylic paintings by Merle Williams are on display in the exhibit “Memories.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Jim Atha

Shapes, patterns and colors of nature are on display in Jim Atha’s abstract photography exhibit “Wet is Wild: Water Stories.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Fading Shadows’

Black-and-white portrait drawings examining light and personality by David Veliz. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

Sculpture exhibit

Artists used cardboard materials to create detailed sculptures on display in “Outside the Box II.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Mini-quilt exhibit

Artists have prepared quilts as patriotic fine art objects in the juried exhibit “Patriotic Threads.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Andrew Schoultz

The Marjorie Barrick Musuem of Art hosts “In Process: Every Movement Counts,” a museumwide installation with murals, by Los Angeles-based artist Andrew Schoultz. UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Vibrance’

Sign designer and artist Brian Henry uses everyday lighting elements in his new series of light art explorations. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs and costumes. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Eugene Rolfe

Photographs of the Republic of Korea taken by former U.S. Air Force officer Eugene Rolfe while stationed at the Osan Airforce Base are on display in the exhibit “Korea ‘76.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Djibril N’Doye

“Taking Root and Blossoming” features drawings on wood with a woodburner and/or oil pencil by Senegali artist Djibril N’Doye. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Blue Angel

The Blue Angel Motel’s statue, signs from the Neon Museum’s collection and Blue Angel-inspired artwork on display in the limited exhibition “Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth.” Neon Museum’s Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road. neonmuseum.org

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Hearts4Vegas

Drawings, banners and cards sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Traveling Exhibition. Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Hills Drive. artslasvegas.org

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

