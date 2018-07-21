Las Vegas art galleries

Watermedia artwork from Elena Wherry's "Bleaching" exhibit.

‘Bleaching’

College of Southern Nevada alumni Elena Wherry’s water-media artwork uses abstraction and representation to highlight the die-off of coral reefs by the process known as bleaching. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

David Roberts

Etch-a-Sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Invitational exhibit

Invited artists explore the duality of ordinary artwork versus extraordinary artwork in the exhibit “Ordinary Extraordinary.” Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Myranda Bair

Paintings and mixed-media artwork focused on conservation and preserving natural areas are on display in Myranda Bair’s exhibit “All That Glitters.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Charleston Heights Arts Center

Ethiopian artists Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Photography exhibit

Microscopic crystals that formed in the juices squeezed from fruits and vegetables are on display in Robert Belliveau’s exhibit “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables.” Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Obsidian Fine Art

Mandy Joy’s paintings show visions of the afterlife, Scottish folklore and dragons in the exhibit “Surrealism and Folklore.” Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

Crafters exhibit

Handmade crafts created by members of the Las Vegas Crafters Guild are on display in the exhibit “Holy Crafts!” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installation and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.”Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com

Jim Atha

Shapes, patterns and colors of nature are on display in Jim Atha’s abstract photography exhibit “Wet Is Wild: Water Stories.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Andrew Schoultz

The Marjorie Barrick Musuem of Art hosts “In Process: Every Movement Counts,” a museumwide installation with murals, by Los Angeles-based artist Andrew Schoultz. UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Vibrance’

Sign designer and artist Brian Henry uses everyday lighting elements in his new series of light art explorations. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs and costumes. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Djibril N’Doye

“Taking Root and Blossoming” features drawings on wood with a woodburner and/or oil pencil by Senegali artist Djibril N’Doye. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Keith Noble

Oil paintings of seascapes and landscapes of the California coast by Boulder Cit Art Guild member Keith Noble. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Hearts4Vegas

Drawings, banners and cards sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Traveling Exhibition. Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Hills Drive. artslasvegas.org

Dean Martin exhibit

Las Vegas News Bureau photos and video of Dean Martin are on display in the exhibit “Dean Martin: The King of Cool.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject.com

‘Fading Shadows’

Black-and-white portrait drawings examining light and personality by David Veliz. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

Sculpture exhibit

Artists used cardboard materials to create detailed sculptures on display in “Outside the Box II.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Oil and acrylic paintings by Merle Williams are on display in the exhibit “Memories.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Earthscapes’

New abstract acrylic paintings by Mark Vranesh are on display in the exhibit “Earthscapes.” Vranesh will discuss his work during the reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A portion of the sales from the exhibit will benefit the nonprofit organization Adam’s Place. Rachel’s Kitchen, 9691 Trailwood Drive. markvranesh.com

Nancy Good

Using her original photographs from Burning Man, Nancy Good created large-scale kaleidoscopic images on display in the exhibit “See, Touch & Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com; Delano Hotel, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South. nancygoodart.com

Nevada Clay Guild

Ceramic works by members of the Nevada Clay Guild are on display in the exhibit “Mud ‘N More.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Overcast’

Medium and large-scale paintings by Shona Macdonald, professor of studio art and Art Department chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

