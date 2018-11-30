Las Vegas museum celebrates diverse holiday traditions

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is hosting an exhibit that shows how cultures from around the world celebrate holidays.

From Sweden’s candled headwreath (St. Lucia’s Day) to Hanukkah to Mexican Christmas, visitors can see how different cultures and religions embrace cherished traditions.

The exhibit runs through January 2019. Check out the Natural History Museum website for more information.

900 Las Vegas Blvd North, Las Vegas, NV 89101