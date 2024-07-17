103°F
Las Vegas’ Neon Museum announces plans to expand, relocate

People enter the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas ...
People enter the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 11:31 am
 

The famed Neon Museum on Wednesday announced that it is relocating and moving to the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, as part of the relocation, the Neon Museum says it intends to nearly triple the size of its current location.

The museum says it will “conduct due diligence on two sites,” with the first location being a 60,000-square-foot outdoor display space that will also feature 47,000 square feet for an indoor area on the 9th and 10th floors of a proposed parking garage.

A second location is located a short walk away with 35,000 square feet of programmable space, the museum says.

Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip
By John Katsilometes / RJ

Ziggy Marley’s short-term Vegas plans a Wednesday show at Virgin Hotel. Long-term, he’s bringing Bob Marley’s Hope Road.

