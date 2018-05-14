Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets to offer 40 seats per show

If you missed out on tickets to “Hamilton’s” upcoming Smith Center run, you’ve got another shot.

Joseph Morales as Alexander Hamilton and Marcus Choi as George Washington in the musical "Hamilton," playing The Smith Center May 29-June 24.

A digital lottery for $10 tickets to the Tony-winning musical about the “$10 Founding Father” — with 40 seats available for every performance — opens at 11 a.m. May 27 for tickets to the opening performance May 29.

Subsequent “HAM4HAM” digital lotteries begin two days before every “Hamilton” performance during the show’s Smith Center visit, which continues through June 24.

To register, visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery — or download the official “Hamilton” app.

The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days before every performance date and closes at 9 a.m. the day before each performance; only one entry per person per day. Disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Winners (and nonwinners) will be notified via email or text about 11 a.m. the day before each performance.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets; tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance. (Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day before will be forfeited.)

Lottery tickets may be picked up at box office will call (with a valid photo ID) starting two hours before the performance; lottery tickets are void if resold, according to “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller and The Smith Center, who announced lottery details in a Monday news release.

Only a few tickets remain to most of “Hamilton’s” Smith Center performances, but officials advised those without tickets — or those who want to buy additional tickets — to check online for late-release seats that may be available at short notice.

For more details, visit hamiltonmusical.com or thesmithcenter.com.

