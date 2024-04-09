62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Arts & Culture

Plaza set to host downtown Las Vegas’ ‘largest Cinco de Mayo party’

The Plaza Hotel & Casino says it will once again host downtown Las Vegas' "largest Cinco de May ...
The Plaza Hotel & Casino says it will once again host downtown Las Vegas' "largest Cinco de Mayo party" next month. (Plaza Hotel & Casino)
More Stories
The lineup of DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic Live" with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fr ...
Hip-hop icons take on Planet Hollywood residency
Brian Newman performs in his "After Dark" show at NoMad Library during the early hours of Frida ...
Strip favorite, Lady Gaga bandleader back with late-night hang
Legendary R&B band returning to Las Vegas Strip
Celine Dion on the Las Vegas Strip this year is possible
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 9:14 am
 

The Plaza Hotel & Casino says it will once again host downtown Las Vegas’ “largest Cinco de Mayo party” next month.

According to a news release, the event will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, in and around the Plaza’s iconic Carousel Bar.

Located under the bright lights of the resort’s iconic Main Street dome, the Plaza says its “Cinco de Drinko” party is free to attend and will feature a variety of entertainment, including a Mariachi band, Folklorico dancers, and a DJ spinning top radio hits with a mix of Latin music.

The event will also feature downtown Las Vegas’ largest piñata, according to the release.

The Plaza says fresh churros will be available for purchase from Churros 101 as well as street tacos and Mexican street corn salad (Esquites) from Fresh Mexican Grill.

Carousel Bar will offer various drinks specials all night long, including margaritas, micheladas, Modelo beer, and tequila shots, the property notes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Teas and Tulips’ display — PHOTOS
recommend 2
‘Great Vegas Festival of Beer’ to be held in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 3
Rob Schneider announces show in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Mexican cantina opening its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location
recommend 5
Pop-up produce stands return to Las Vegas with affordable fruit, veggies
recommend 6
Annual Clark County Fair and Rodeo returns this week