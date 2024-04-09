Plaza set to host downtown Las Vegas’ ‘largest Cinco de Mayo party’

The Plaza Hotel & Casino says it will once again host downtown Las Vegas’ “largest Cinco de Mayo party” next month.

According to a news release, the event will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, in and around the Plaza’s iconic Carousel Bar.

Located under the bright lights of the resort’s iconic Main Street dome, the Plaza says its “Cinco de Drinko” party is free to attend and will feature a variety of entertainment, including a Mariachi band, Folklorico dancers, and a DJ spinning top radio hits with a mix of Latin music.

The event will also feature downtown Las Vegas’ largest piñata, according to the release.

The Plaza says fresh churros will be available for purchase from Churros 101 as well as street tacos and Mexican street corn salad (Esquites) from Fresh Mexican Grill.

Carousel Bar will offer various drinks specials all night long, including margaritas, micheladas, Modelo beer, and tequila shots, the property notes.