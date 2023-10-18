‘Race to the Altar’: Chapel offers F1-themed wedding package
The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a racing-themed wedding package ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One race.
If you’re racing to get married soon, you may want to hit the brakes at a local chapel.
Formula One arrives in town next month, and lovers can “Race to the Altar” with a chapel’s limited-time wedding package.
The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a special $175 “Race to the Altar” package from Nov. 6 through 10 that includes a ceremony with racing themed decor and a “racing car inspired” bouquet of roses.
The Las Vegas Formula One race takes place Nov. 18 on the Strip.
Couples also can get a 15 percent discount on a full-day exotic car rental or an extra hour free with a minimum three hour rental from VSSR Exotics, according to Little Vegas Chapel.
Those interested in the special wedding package can call 702-385-5683 to book a slot.
Little Vegas Chapel also offers other non-traditional themed wedding packages, including a package where couples can get married by Batman, and a Halloween-themed wedding package.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com