92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Arts & Culture

‘Race to the Altar’: Chapel offers F1-themed wedding package

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, a wedding officiant who dresses as special characters for weddings, pose ...
Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, a wedding officiant who dresses as special characters for weddings, poses underneath the sign for the Little Vegas Chapel while dressed up as Barbie on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re racing to get married soon, you may want to hit the brakes at a local chapel.

Formula One arrives in town next month, and lovers can “Race to the Altar” with a chapel’s limited-time wedding package.

The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a special $175 “Race to the Altar” package from Nov. 6 through 10 that includes a ceremony with racing themed decor and a “racing car inspired” bouquet of roses.

The Las Vegas Formula One race takes place Nov. 18 on the Strip.

Couples also can get a 15 percent discount on a full-day exotic car rental or an extra hour free with a minimum three hour rental from VSSR Exotics, according to Little Vegas Chapel.

Those interested in the special wedding package can call 702-385-5683 to book a slot.

Little Vegas Chapel also offers other non-traditional themed wedding packages, including a package where couples can get married by Batman, and a Halloween-themed wedding package.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
3
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
4
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
5
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building nears completion — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building nears completion — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Grand Prix construction updates available by text
Las Vegas Grand Prix construction updates available by text
Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar
Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar
Steelers-Raiders tickets the most in-demand on secondary market
Steelers-Raiders tickets the most in-demand on secondary market
Sphere fans dodge traffic, find parking for best light show views — PHOTOS
Sphere fans dodge traffic, find parking for best light show views — PHOTOS
Boo! Check out these Halloween events across the Las Vegas Valley
Boo! Check out these Halloween events across the Las Vegas Valley