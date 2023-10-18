‘Race to the Altar’: Chapel offers F1-themed wedding package

The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a racing-themed wedding package ahead of the Las Vegas Formula One race.

Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, a wedding officiant who dresses as special characters for weddings, poses underneath the sign for the Little Vegas Chapel while dressed up as Barbie on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re racing to get married soon, you may want to hit the brakes at a local chapel.

Formula One arrives in town next month, and lovers can “Race to the Altar” with a chapel’s limited-time wedding package.

The Little Vegas Chapel is offering a special $175 “Race to the Altar” package from Nov. 6 through 10 that includes a ceremony with racing themed decor and a “racing car inspired” bouquet of roses.

The Las Vegas Formula One race takes place Nov. 18 on the Strip.

Couples also can get a 15 percent discount on a full-day exotic car rental or an extra hour free with a minimum three hour rental from VSSR Exotics, according to Little Vegas Chapel.

Those interested in the special wedding package can call 702-385-5683 to book a slot.

Little Vegas Chapel also offers other non-traditional themed wedding packages, including a package where couples can get married by Batman, and a Halloween-themed wedding package.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com