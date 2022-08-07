Red Hot Chilis Peppers back in Vegas for first time in nearly a decade — PHOTOS

The funk rockers headline Allegiant Stadium with The Strokes and King Princess.

Lead guitar John Frusciante performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, lead singer Anthony Kiedis and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Bassist Flea, lead singer Anthony Kiedis, drummer Chad Smith and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis sings with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Bassist Flea, lead singer Anthony Kiedis, drummer Chad Smith and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bassist Flea sings with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Bassist Flea and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith perform with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lead singer Anthony Kiedis sings with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans enjoy The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lead guitar John Frusciante plays with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Bassist Flea and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas performs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas performs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture plays with the band at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas performs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The “Black Summer” is upon us.

For the first time nearly a decade, The Red Hot Chili Peppers are back in Vegas, headlining Allegiant Stadium tonight, hitting town in support of their new double album “Unlimited Love,” whose highlights include the aforementioned hit single.

The funk-informed alt-rockers last performed here on New Year’s Eve 2012, selling out The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Though the band has been around for nearly four decades now, they’ve only played Vegas sporadically over the years. Their Allegiant Stadium show will be the group’s biggest concert in town since performing for 50,000 fans at the Silver Bowl Sports Complex soccer fields by Sam Boyd Stadium in 2005 as part of the city’s centennial celebration.

The Chilis will air a number of tunes from “Unlimited Love,” their second album to hit number one on the Billboard 200 and the first to do so since 2006’s “Stadium Arcadium.”

A pair of excellent acts, King Princess and The Strokes, opened the show.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram