This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Rebecca Reyes as Laura Wingfield in A Public Fit's production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. (David Adler)

‘The Glass Menagerie’

Las Vegas’ unofficial Tennessee Williams festival (which began with “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”) continues with the great dramatist’s 1944 breakthrough “The Glass Menagerie,” set in a St. Louis apartment shared by a domineering mother, her gentle daughter and conflicted son. A Public Fit launches its production at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway; performances continue through March 11. For tickets and full schedule ($25-$30), visit apublicfit.org.

Baroque Festival

Time to party like it’s 1699. The second annual Las Vegas Baroque Festival returns to UNLV’s School of Music with multiple performances celebrating the music of the period but the 21st-century musicians who play it, including New York City’s House of Time ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($8-$25), and UNLV Faculty and Friends, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($10), all at the Beam Music Center. More information: lasvegasbaroquefestival.com.

‘Remembering Luther’

Grammy winner Luther Vandross died in 2005, but his soulful music lives on — especially this weekend at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, where Broadway in the HOOD presents Abraham McDonald, winner of Oprah Winfrey’s nationwide “Karaoke Challenge,” performing “Remembering Luther: The Night I Fell in Love” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $40; visit thesmithcenter.com.

‘Scheherazade’

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra continues its Storytellers Season with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” inspired by the sultan’s wife who spun tales for “A Thousand and One Nights.” The free concert takes place at 8 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort’s Grand Events Center; a $40 pre-concert dinner (stationcasinoslive.com) includes a meet-and-greet with music director Alexandra Arrieche.

Villalobos Brothers

The Villalobos Brothers have performed their blend of jazz, rock, classical and Mexican music around the world; they’ll bring their original tunes to the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For tickets ($8-$16), visit artslasvegas.org.