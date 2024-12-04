TikTok star bringing his act to Las Vegas off-Strip resort

TikTok star Nurse John is known for turning his challenges as a nurse into funny short videos during the worst of the pandemic.

TikTok star Nurse John is performing at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino in May, 2025. (Live Nation)

A comedian who rose to social media fame during the pandemic is bringing his act to Las Vegas, according to Live Nation.

Nurse John, who performs as Nurse Pam, will hit the stage for one night only on May 23 in the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Friday at ticketmaster.com and start at $35.

Nurse John also hosts the “I Beg Your Pardon” podcast based on his Nurse Pam character. You can find Nurse John (sometimes spelled with two N’s) not only on TikTok, but also on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

