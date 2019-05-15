VR company Nomadic to join Meow Wolf at Area15 in Las Vegas

It’s the second company to announce tenancy in Area15, the experiential commerce complex set to open in Las Vegas this December.

When the walls of Area15 first rose at the beginning of this year, CEO Winston Fisher explained that the idea behind the structure was to explore the states of being: wakefulness, sleep, virtual reality and when your mind is altered.

With Area15’s newest tenant announcement, Fisher has secured the experience of virtual reality.

VR company Nomadic is the second company to announce tenancy in Area15, the experiential commerce complex set to open in Las Vegas this December.

Nomadic offers fully immersive VR entertainment that meshes the virtual world with the physical.

The experiences incorporate physical props, such as buttons, levers and environmental effects to complement the fantastical world that players will experience within their VR goggles.

Nomadic will occupy 6,000 square feet next to Area15’s anchor tenant Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based collective known for its expansive and immersive art experiences.

Fisher says the 200,000-square-foot space near Interstate 15 and Desert Inn Road will be home to bar-arcades, escape rooms, breweries and other forms of experiential commerce.

