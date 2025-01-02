Want to visit the sold out City art installation? Here’s how you could still get in

Tickets to see artist Michael Heizer’s installation City are sold out for 2025, but there’s still a way you could visit the mile-long exhibit this year.

If the world is becoming more bland, is Las Vegas the exception?

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

This is an undated photo of a portion of “City,” the land art sculpture by Michael Heizer in Garden Valley, Nevada. (Photo © Michael Heizer/Courtesy of Triple Aught Foundation)

Tickets to visit artist Michael Heizer’s City installation three hours north of Las Vegas are already sold out for the 2025 visitation season, but there’s still a way you could see the remote exhibit this year.

City, a mile and a half long and half a mile wide art installation in Garden Valley, Nevada, began construction in 1970 and opened in 2022 to limited public viewing.

Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and cost $150 for an adult ticket, $100 for students and are free for residents of Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties; Nevada students and educators; active military and veterans; and indigenous peoples, according to the Triple Aught Foundation, owner and manager of the installation.

Guests get roughly three hours to explore the installation, typically on foot, and are not allowed to take pictures at the site, the foundation said.

Sold out dates this year can still become available if a guest cancels their reservation. Interested visitors can join the exhibit’s 2025 visitation waitlist, which will keep people updated on reservation openings.

The 2025 visitation season for the exhibit runs from May 6 through Nov. 20. Visitation days are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.