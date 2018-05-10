Arts & Culture

Your guide to 16 of Southern Nevada’s most intriguing museums

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2018 - 10:34 am
 

It’s easy to take museums for granted. Or, worse, to think of them just as warehouses for stuff from the past.

But the best museums do more than display objects. They use exhibits, artifacts and interactive displays to tell a story, whether that story is about mobsters, prehistoric monsters or, even, spooky spirits.

In honor of National Museum Month, here’s a tour of some of Southern Nevada’s most intriguing museums.

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

■ Info: 4505 S. Maryland Parkway; 702-895-3381; 9 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; admission: free (suggested donation of $2 for adults).

■ Features: The Las Vegas Art Museum collection and pre-Columbian ethnographic art.

■ Don’t miss: “Estardas,” a 2010 piece by Justin Favela. “Estardas” is “ ‘stardust,’ but with a Spanish accent,” says Alisha Kerlin, the Barrick’s interim executive director. Las Vegas artist Favela used cardboard, glue and paint to transform the iconic sign of the late Stardust casino into a colorful nod to his Mexican and Guatemalan heritage. “I think the piece is about Las Vegas and the plurality of voices that make up Las Vegas,” Kerlin says. “So it’s iconic and expansive at the same time. It’s unexpected and it’s funny.”

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum

■ Info: Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City; 702-294-1988; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; admission: $2 for adults, $1 for persons younger than 18 and students.

■ Features: Historical artifacts and stories about the construction of Hoover Dam and the workers who built it.

■ Don’t miss: The 20-minute film that includes archival footage of the dam’s construction. “We don’t really deal with the technical aspects of the dam,” says Shirl Naegle, collections manager. “We really talk about the people who came here from all parts of the country to build the dam and what they faced in doing that — living conditions, working conditions, how they melded together into a community.”

Burlesque Hall of Fame

■ Info: 1027 S. Main St., No. 110; 888-661-6465; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; admission: $15.

■ Features: Expanded gift store and a timeline of burlesque history in America, along with an interactive display and a studio for physical learning.

■ Don’t miss: The glass-beaded G-strings. “This museum shows a lot of different facets of the dance and entertainment industry,” says Ray Hanley, a museum manager. “That’s what I love about it. There’s a lot more to the museum than what meets the eye.”

Clark County Museum

■ Info: 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson; 702-455-7955; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily; admission: $2 for adults and $1 for seniors older than 55 and children younger than 17.

■ Features: Walking trails, exhibits and displays that explore the history and development of Southern Nevada and how Southern Nevadans lived.

■ Don’t miss: Heritage Street, a collection of historic homes and buildings — including a print shop and a wedding chapel — that were moved to the site and painstakingly restored to match their historical eras.

Discovery Children’s Museum

■ Info: 360 Promenade Place; 702-382-3445; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; admission: $14.50 ($12.50 for locals).

■ Features: Nine themed galleries and interactive exhibits exploring early childhood development, science and nature, art and culture and humanities.

■ Don’t miss: The Water World Gallery. “It is truly a sensory experience,” says Laura Christian, assistant director of learning experiences, where children not only can delight in the sensory spell of water but also learn about the unique scientific properties of water and study hydroelectricity through an interactive model of Hoover Dam.

Erotic Heritage Museum

■ Info: 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive; 702-794-4000; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays; admission (must be 18 or older): $30 ($15 for locals), $10 for students, seniors and military.

■ Features: Exhibits, guided tours, workshops, lectures and other displays and activities, with a mission “to demystify and destigmatize human sexuality,” says Victoria Hartmann, executive director.

■ Don’t miss: The exhibit examining the evolution of human sexuality. “It’s really comprehensive,” Hartmann says, and looks at the topic from not just a behavioral perspective but an anthropological perspective, too.

Hollywood Cars Museum

■ Info: 5115 Dean Martin Drive, No. 905; 702-331-6400; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; admission: $20, children younger than 16 free with paid adult.

■ Features: A selection of celebrity vehicles that includes the Batmobile and Liberace’s blinged-out rides.

■ Don’t miss: The Lotus Esprit that appeared in the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.” Bond’s beyond-street-legal model was amphibious and included cannons, a periscope and torpedoes.

Aviation Museum

■ Info: Main exhibits at McCarran International Airport, on the mezzanine level overlooking baggage claim in Terminal 1; other exhibits are located throughout McCarran, with additional exhibits at the North Las Vegas Airport and Henderson Executive Airport; 702-455-7968; 24 hours a day; admission: free.

■ Features: Exhibits about the history and development of aviation in Southern Nevada and how and why aviation is so important here.

■ Don’t miss: The 1958 Cessna 172 hanging above the north end of the baggage claim area in Terminal 1. In 1958-59, the plane, piloted by Robert Timm and John Cook, flew for 64 days, 22 hours, 19 minutes and 5 seconds without touching the ground, setting a World Endurance Aloft flying record that still stands.

Natural History Museum

■ Info: 900 North Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-384-3466; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, military and students; $6 for children ages 3 to 11, free for children 2 and younger.

■ Features: Exhibits about Southern Nevada’s natural history, including a geology gallery, Treasures of Egypt exhibit, galleries and models about prehistoric life (dinosaurs!); a marine life gallery with live sharks and stingrays; live animals that include scorpions, snakes and lizards, and interactive science exhibits.

■ Don’t miss: The paleontology lab, where guests can watch as real scientists work with real fossils of real creatures that really lived here long ago. Researchers aren’t working in the lab every day, says Marilyn Gillespie, the museum’s executive director. “But when it is open, people can watch science happen.”

Mob Museum

■ Info: 300 Stewart Ave.; 702-229-2734; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays; admission: general admission $26.95 (or $16.95 locals); all-access passes that include full museum admission and enhanced experiences $41.95.

■ Features: More than 900 artifacts, interactive exhibits and theater presentations on organized crime.

■ Don’t miss: The Underground, the new speakeasy/distillery/Prohibition exhibition in the museum’s basement.

Atomic Testing Museum

■ Info: 755 E. Flamingo Road; 702-794-5151; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; admission: $20-$22, children 6 and younger free.

■ Features: Exhibits and artifacts chronicling the development of the former Nevada Test Site, the evolution of the Cold War, and the history of nuclear testing in Nevada.

■ Don’t miss: Archival films in the Ground Zero theater.

Neon Museum

■ Info: 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North; 702-387-6366; 9:30 a.m.-around 10:40 p.m. or midnight, depending on the season and the tour; admission: day tours starting at $19; night tours $28, “Brilliant!” is $23, ages 6 and younger free. Daytime tours are $12-$18 and evening tours are $22-$25; ages 6 and younger are free. Sunset photo tours 5-6 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays, $75 ($60 for locals).

■ Features: Tours of more than 150 classic neon signs.

■ Don’t miss: New audio-visual light show “Brilliant!” which reanimates 40 of the museum’s classic signs through the use of technology.

Nevada State Museum

■ Info: 309 S. Valley View Blvd.; 702-486-5205; 9 a.m.-5 p.m Tuesdays-Sundays; admission: adult admission of $9.95 includes access to Springs Preserve; children 17 and younger free.

■ Features: Exhibits about regional and natural history.

■ Don’t miss: The 13-foot articulated mammoth skeleton.

Pinball Hall of Fame

■ Info: 1610 E. Tropicana Ave.; 702-597-2627; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays; admission: free. Just bring lots of quarters for the pinball games and video games.

■ Features: A warehouseful of pinball machines and arcade games ranging in era from “way back” to “I know that one!”

■ Don’t miss: That favorite game from your youth, because it’s probably here.

Origen Museum

■ Info: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.; 702-822-7700; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; admission: $9.95-$18.95.

■ Features: Panoramic-styled theater, interactive exhibits.

■ Don’t miss: Live animal exhibits that include Mojave native animals.

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum

■ Info: 600 E. Charleston Blvd.; 702-444-0744; 1-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sunday; admission: starting at $44.

■ Features: A collection of creepy, macabre, fascinating, allegedly haunted and seriously cool items from the personal collection of Bagans, host of Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures.”

■ Don’t miss: The Dybbuk Box, said to hold a malevolent spirit.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
D. Michael Evola opened E-String to make New York style pizza
Shamrock Macarons at Morels at Palazzo
Life
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Arts & Culture
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Arts & Culture Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like