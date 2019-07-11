Beer fest, protest vigil among week’s events in downtown Las Vegas

Artist in residence to discuss her work

The Writer’s Block will host a free “Artist’s Talk & Community Mixer” presented by The Neon Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday. The museum’s 2019 artist in residence, Julie Henson, will speak about her residency, in which “she expects her work to take inspiration from the signage, graphic design and advertising from The Neon Museum collection and around Las Vegas.” 519 S. Sixth St., neonmuseum.org

Vigil set in protest of border policy

“Lights for Liberty: A Candlelight Vigil to End Human Detention Camps” is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, candles and flashlights to the event, which is in response to the detention of migrant families at the southern border. Sponsors of the event, as listed on its Facebook page, include Mi Familia Vota, ACLU of Nevada, Nevada NOW, PLAN, Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps, Clark County Left Caucus, Jewish Voice for Peace, LV Democratic Socialists of America, Battle Born Progress, NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada and the Culinary Union. lightsforliberty.org

Lecture series on Treasury continues

The Mob Museum will host the third part of its lecture series “Follow The Money: The Treasury Department’s Century-Long War on the Mob,” at 10 a.m. Saturday. Retired IRS criminal investigation special agent in charge Paul Camacho will tackle how Treasury targeted the mob’s wartime rackets. The lecture is included with museum admission, and free to members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Beer fest in park Saturday evening

The Downtown Container Park will host “Summer Sip: A Beer Walk in the Park” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Artifice to host ’80s dance party

Artfice will host Retro Rave, an ’80s and Freestyle dance party, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday. DJ Allen and DJ Hektor Rawkerz “will provide the ’80s sounds every 35 minutes to bring back the sound of summer in the ’80s when Freestyle ruled.” The playlist will mix up artists such as Cover Girls, Depeche Mode, Billy Idol, The Cure, Taylor Dane, Pet Shop Boys and Madonna. There’s no cover for the party, which runs until 3 a.m. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

