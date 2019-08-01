‘Bootlegger Boogie’ among downtown Las Vegas events this week

Final touches are made at the bar area of the speakeasy at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Majestic Repertory debuts ‘Rattlesnakes’

“Rattlesnakes” premieres Saturday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. The “pulp thriller” by Graham Farrow, about a vigilante group of husbands who seek retribution against a gigolo, will have showings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by shows Fridays through Sundays the next two weekends. Tickets are $25. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

‘Artitecture’ is First Friday theme

The theme of August’s First Friday celebration, which runs from 5-11 p.m. in the Arts District, is “Artitecture,” exploring how works of art are displayed in the human form and how the planning and building of structural design is art. The main stage will be at the south end of Art Way parking lot, with food trucks in front of the Mission Building and the majority of artists and vendors on First Street. firstfridaylasvegas.com

On the menu: Make your own spring rolls

Fergusons Downtown will host a plant-based spring roll workshop from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Guests will hear about the benefits of plant-based eating from host Kelsey Allen as they create spring rolls with peanut sauce. Admission is $25. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com/workshops

Author to discuss, sign newest novel

Las Vegas resident Amanda Skenandore will share excerpts from her novel “The Undertaker’s Assistant” at a reading and book signing Saturday evening at The Writer’s Block. Skenandore is a historical fiction writer and registered nurse. Her first novel, “Between Earth and Sky,” won the American Library Association’s Reading List Award for Best Historical Fiction. The free event is from 6-8 p.m. 519 Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Do the jitterbug at Mob Museum

The Underground speakeasy at The Mob Museum will host the monthly “Bootlegger Boogie: Prohibition-Era Dance Instruction” series from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s edition will focus on the jitterbug, and participants are encouraged to “arrive ready to make friends.” Admission is free through the speakeasy door on the east side of the building with the password: “boogie all night.” 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org