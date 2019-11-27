‘Bourbon & Whiskey’ event leads downtown Las Vegas activities

World AIDS Day, a Small Business Saturday celebration and Nutcracker event for kids round out our downtown Las Vegas to-do list.

Spend Saturday with small businesses

Downtown Container Park will host its sixth Small Business Saturday this weekend. From 9 a.m. through 1 a.m. Sunday, the park’s 30 small business tenants will offer various specials and discounts. A special edition of Silent Disco on the Lawn will run from noon to 4 p.m. A park-wide raffle and music are planned. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com.

Bourbon, whiskey up at next Pour event

“Bourbon & Whiskey” will be the theme for the next Pour in the Alley, which will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday across from Fergusons Downtown. For the uninitiated, all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon. Tickets are $47. 1031 Fremont Street, fergusonsdowntown.com

Museum to host day of Nutcracker fun

A Nutcracker Extravaganza will be held Friday at Discovery Children’s Museum. Programming throughout the day will include designing ballet slippers, miniature stage design, electrical circuits in lights and motors, and a snowflake workshop. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

The Center to host AIDS Day event

World AIDS Day is this weekend, and the LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada and Southern Nevada Health District will host a community event from from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday featuring food, music, guest speakers, performers and tributes. Free HIV testing will be available on a first-come first-served basis. 401 S. Maryland Parkway, thecenterlv.org