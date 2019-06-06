Celebrate National Moonshine Day at the Mob Museum

The Underground’s daylong festivities Thursday highlight this week’s roundup of what’s going on in downtown Las Vegas.

A room hidden by a wall-length portrait in the speakeasy features 1920s artwork at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mob Museum marks

Moonshine Day

The Underground at the Mob Museum will celebrate National Moonshine Day on Thursday. The daylong festivities will include $10 moonshine cocktails, tasting flights of the house-made ’shine, discounts on souvenir bottles, cocktail demos, distillery tours and live music by The Old Fashions from 6 to 10 p.m. Entry is free at the speak-easy door on the east side of the building with the password “hooch.” 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Free screening of ‘Woder Woman’

Sunset Cinema returns to Downtown Container Park on Thursday with a presentation of “Wonder Woman.” As always, the movie is open to guests of all ages, and admission is free. Things usually start rolling around sundown, which is scheduled for 7:55 Thursday, and the event lasts until 10 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

First Friday back with ‘Beat Street’ bash

The theme for this month’s First Friday celebration is “Beat Street,” and the party is all about sound and music. The featured artists are three digital media program graduates from West Career and Technical Academy: aspiring portrait photographers Camryn Hanf and Blake Laudermilch and social commentary artist, photographer and designer Alexandra Gresser. Local artist Caitlyn will showcase how sound and art move together. Deblanc, School of Rock’s kids and adult programs, and Nassim will provide live music. The main stage will be located at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with most of the artists and vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover. firstfridaylasvegas.com

The Rhyolite Sound kicks off residency

The Golden Nugget will launch a monthly residency for local alt-country crew the Rhyolite Sound at 9 p.m. Friday. Honky Tonk at The Tank will take place on the first Friday of June, July, August and September in front of the resort’s 200,000-gallon poolside shark tank. Admission is free. 129 E. Fremont St. goldennugget.com

Wine walk Saturday at Container Park

Downtown Container Park hosts Summer Sip — A Wine Walk in the Park on Saturday. The evening of bottomless wine and music runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

