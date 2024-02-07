48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free

Taylor Swift reportedly spent $160,000 on presents for her team
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2024 - 7:18 pm
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL foo ...
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Louise, left, and Erkan Kaya, from Glasgow, Scotland, pose for a photo in front of the wedding- ...
Louise, left, and Erkan Kaya, from Glasgow, Scotland, pose for a photo in front of the wedding-inspired version of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Chapel of the Flowers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

One Vegas wedding chapel is offering to pay for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony after Super Bowl Sunday.

Chapel of the Flowers said they want to wed the couple after the two became a power couple over the past several months.

The NFL nor Swift have revealed if the singer will make it to Las Vegas for the game, as the singer is currently on tour in Japan.

“We’re ready to make the Big Game even bigger for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with a wedding in one of our famous chapels!” chapel CEO Donne Kerestic said in a news release. “If they’re game to turn their ‘Big Day’ into a Vegas extravaganza, we’ve got an aisle prepared and ready to go. Vegas weddings are the real MVP!”

The chapel is also offering a free wedding on Super Bowl Sunday to any couple named Taylor and Travis — not just the super stars.

“For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling?” Kerestic said.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
Sphere climber taken into custody by police
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
4
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
5
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. ...
Taylor Swift demands college student stop tracking her private jet
By DAVID HAMILTON AP Technology Writer

When it comes to dealing with a Florida college student who uses public data and social media to track the private jets of billionaires, politicians and other celebrities, Taylor Swift apparently can’t just shake it off.

More stories
‘Magic dates’ expected to attract thousands to Vegas’ wedding chapels
‘Magic dates’ expected to attract thousands to Vegas’ wedding chapels
Going to the chapel? Swift, Kelce featured on Vegas-themed SI cover
Going to the chapel? Swift, Kelce featured on Vegas-themed SI cover
So cheesy: Cheetos-themed wedding chapel coming to the Strip
So cheesy: Cheetos-themed wedding chapel coming to the Strip
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants