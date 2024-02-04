Will she or won’t she? NFL’s lips are sealed about Taylor Swift

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 and still unanswered is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Las Vegas in time for the game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Taylor Swift walks on the field after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in the Super Bowl in a week and still unanswered is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Las Vegas in time for the game.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, has a concert scheduled for Feb. 10 in Japan. She has attended most of the team’s games since the two became involved.

“My lips are sealed,” Nicki Ewell, senior director of events with the NFL, said Friday when asked about a Swift update. “We love our Chiefs, and we love our 49ers, but we will welcome her with open arms if she is here on Feb. 11. I think she has a couple of other gigs that she’s working through.”

Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, so Swift could fly out after her show and land in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed the possibility Friday in a post to social media platform X.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently speak now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening following her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the post read.

The NFL has embraced Swift’s connection to the league this season. Ewell called her “an amazing ambassador” for bringing in new faces to the game, most of them “Swifties.”

“Opening the doors (to new fans) to our event and to our fans and to our sport, and that’s all we really ask for,” Ewell said. “We know that kids are consuming football in media in a different way now, and so if she’s opening the doors to people becoming a fan of the Chiefs, or all 32 clubs, we welcome that and encourage that.”

If Swift makes it for the game, Ewell said the NFL will do its part to get the singer-songwriter through the heightened security protocols around Allegiant Stadium.

“We will make sure that it is as frictionless as possible for her,” Ewell said.

