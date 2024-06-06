106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Bettor needs NHL team to lift Cup to cash 3-leg parlay for $584K

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97) and Evan Boucha ...
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97) and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate after a goal against the Dallas Stars during first-period action in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday June 2, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
More Stories
Sarava (12), ridden by Edgar Prado, wins the 134th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, J ...
The 5 biggest long-shot winners in Belmont Stakes history
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives past Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford (21) during the f ...
Here’s where betting experts see value in Boston-Dallas NBA Finals
Kentucky Derby winner and Belmont Stakes entrant Mystik Dan works out ahead of the 156th runnin ...
Separating contenders, pretenders in 156th Belmont Stakes
A man holds a betting sheet as he waits in line to bet on the NCAA basketball tournament at Wes ...
Neighboring Arizona makes gains on Nevada sports-betting business
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 

A BetMGM bettor needs the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup to cash a $1,000 parlay that pays $584,000.

The bettor placed the three-leg futures parlay in January in Colorado using a promotional credit offered to new customers.

The three legs are the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +650, Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League at +550 and the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup at 11-1 odds.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in February in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Saturday in the Champions League final.

The Oilers are +110 underdogs to win the Stanley Cup Final, which starts Saturday. The Florida Panthers are -130 series favorites to win the NHL championship.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
What are the betting odds for 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate?
recommend 2
Sportsbooks post line on Chiefs-Ravens NFL season opener
recommend 3
Trump’s betting odds to win election take hit after conviction
recommend 4
Bettor needs NBA team to win 3 games to turn $50 parlay into $99K
recommend 5
Sharp bettors fire on NFL season win totals at Caesars
recommend 6
Sportsbook posts lines on all 17 Raiders games