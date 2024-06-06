Bettor needs NHL team to lift Cup to cash 3-leg parlay for $584K
One BetMGM bettor needs the Edmonton Oilers to defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final to cash a three-leg parlay worth almost $600,000.
A BetMGM bettor needs the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup to cash a $1,000 parlay that pays $584,000.
The bettor placed the three-leg futures parlay in January in Colorado using a promotional credit offered to new customers.
The three legs are the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +650, Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League at +550 and the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup at 11-1 odds.
The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in February in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Saturday in the Champions League final.
The Oilers are +110 underdogs to win the Stanley Cup Final, which starts Saturday. The Florida Panthers are -130 series favorites to win the NHL championship.
