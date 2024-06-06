Bettor needs NHL team to lift Cup to cash 3-leg parlay for $584K

One BetMGM bettor needs the Edmonton Oilers to defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final to cash a three-leg parlay worth almost $600,000.

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97) and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate after a goal against the Dallas Stars during first-period action in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday June 2, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

A BetMGM bettor needs the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup to cash a $1,000 parlay that pays $584,000.

The bettor placed the three-leg futures parlay in January in Colorado using a promotional credit offered to new customers.

The three legs are the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +650, Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League at +550 and the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup at 11-1 odds.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in February in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Saturday in the Champions League final.

The Oilers are +110 underdogs to win the Stanley Cup Final, which starts Saturday. The Florida Panthers are -130 series favorites to win the NHL championship.

