MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Celebrity

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star Rami Malek on becoming Freddie Mercury

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2019 - 1:16 pm
 

And the winner is … Rami Malek.

He figures it comes out that way whether or not he goes home with Oscar gold on Sunday night.

Malek, 37, knows how far he has come. Not so many years ago, he was sleeping on a futon in his friend’s kitchen. Back in L.A. and living with his parents, he worked at a local fast food joint.

“If anyone looked like a producer or director in the drive-thru window, I’d slip my headshot into their to-go bag,” the actor recalls. “When I delivered pizza, I’d tape my resume and headshot to the pizza box.”

One day he got a call from the casting director for “The Gilmore Girls.” “She asked to speak to ‘Rami Malek’s agent,’” he said. “I said, ‘Speaking.’ She said, ‘We’d love to have Rami come in for a small, co-starring role. Is he a SAG actor?’ I said, ‘Currently, no.’ She said, ‘And you’ve been representing him for how long?’ I said, Quite a long time.’

“Finally, she said, ‘Is this Rami Malek?’ And we both started to laugh.”

From those tiny three lines on “Gilmore,” he went on to work with Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson. Malek also won an Emmy for playing a computer hacker on “Mr. Robot.”

Now, as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which is out on DVD, Malek might hear his name when the Oscar for best actor is announced.

Review-Journal: What is your idea of a great Sunday?

Rami Malek: When I’m not working, I’m home in New York. It’s great to just spend a Sunday walking around and having encounters with people. I like nothing better than hearing someone else’s story. That’s a good day.

What was your first reaction to being nominated for an Oscar?

Just total elation. Walking on cloud nine. It feels like being in a dream. I was in Paris when the nominations came out. It was snowing. It was such a beautiful place to hear such beautiful news. I shut my eyes and gave a thank you to Freddie Mercury.

How much did you know about Freddie Mercury going into “Bohemian Rhapsody”?

In the spring of 2016, I met with producer Graham King and hung out for six hours in his office. He called me in because he had watched “Mr. Robot,” a show about a profoundly alienated human being with social anxiety who has trouble stepping out from his monitor — the antithesis of Freddie Mercury. I said, “Listen, man. I don’t sing. I don’t play the piano. Honestly, I don’t know all that much about Freddie Mercury.” I was offered the role and I just said yes. Someone offers you something this big and you have to do it. I thought it’s a big risk, but what’s life all about? What was Freddie all about? He loved a big risk.

How did you tap into the inner side of Freddie Mercury?

I scoured every performance he had ever done. If there was a guy recording it in Japan in 1980 for his own home video usage, I saw it. But what helped me to identify with who he was privately was the lyrics. He wrote straight from his heart and soul. His themes were loneliness and the search for love.

How did you learn to move like him?

I had a movement coach named Polly Bennett. We would sit in a dance studio in London. She got me to a point where I had to buy a pair of tights and walk around with a mic for six months. We’d work on the smallest of hand gestures. Sometimes, we’d watch Liza Minnelli. Freddie was such a fan of hers. I’d even do “Killer Queen” as a soliloquy in the style of Marie Antoinette with a British accent.

The film shows where Freddie got his drive. Where do you get your drive?

I grew up in Sherman Oaks, California. My parents were from Egypt. We came to California and my dad worked door to door to sell insurance and my mom took three buses to get to work. All they wanted was to give their children an opportunity to be special. My sister became an ER doctor and my brother is a teacher. Here I am today. I just wanted an opportunity. Now, I just want everyone — no matter how you grew up — to have an opportunity and not be stifled. I want them to be given a chance like I was given a chance.

What do you remember about winning the Emmy for “Mr. Robot”?

I remember I was hugging Jimmy Kimmel and crying at the same time. I was just trying not to get anything on his suit. I do remember I was sitting there and the category came up. I was incredibly nervous. I was truly waiting to hear someone else’s name. There are so many fantastic actors. Then when I heard my name, I said, “Do not move because it wasn’t you.” Then all of these faces started to turn toward me. I must have looked like I was in shock.

What drew you to acting?

So many parents want their kids to be doctors and lawyers. Acting was not an option or a thought in my family. It seemed radical and not the reason my parents would say they came to America. My dad would have me watching old movies and CNN. Dad would say, “You have this opportunity to do something special.” I think he meant in politics. He was thrilled when I took this debate class in high school. At one point, my teacher said, “You’re not very good at debate. But you can do humorous or dramatic interpretations.” He handed me this play to read at home. I read it and I could feel myself becoming this other human being.

You moved to New York City to get your BFA in acting, but it was a struggle.

At one point, I was sleeping with two other actors in a one-bedroom apartment. I had the futon in the kitchen. Finally, I said, “I’m from Los Angeles. I should go back there and see if breaking into acting is a bit easier there.” Eventually, I got that call from the casting director of “The Gilmore Girls.” She finally said, “Call me when you get an agent.” I said, “Why? We can cut out the middleman. It’s three lines.” When she wasn’t convinced, I said, “I’m in Sherman Oaks right now. Warner Brothers is so close. I’ll be there in 10 minutes.” She finally said yes and I got the job. The same day an agent called and wanted to represent me.

So, you can never give up.

Never give up. You don’t know what tomorrow will bring.

Entertainment
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing