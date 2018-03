O.J. Simpson, center, arrives at the Regional Justice Center following a break from his preliminary hearing in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson must face trial on kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges stemming from an alleged sports memorabilia heist, a justice of the peace ruled Wednesday.

Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure ruled after a preliminary hearing of the charges and arguments against the case by attorneys for Simpson and co-defendants Clarence "C.J." Stewart and Charles "Charlie" Ehrlich.