Celebrity

Channing Tatum on ‘Smallfoot,’ Las Vegas ‘Magic Mike’ show

C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2018 - 11:26 am
 

He is a yeti … and a gentleman.

Channing Tatum, looking lean and mean these days, says the lessons he learned growing up in Cullman, Alabama, still inform his life. “I’m from the South. If I don’t say ‘Ma’am’ and hold open the car door, then I’m in trouble. My mom or my sister will still slap me in the back of the head.’ ”

The 38-year-old actor plays a perfectly honorable yeti named Migo in the new hit animated film “Smallfoot,” about a village of these creatures that want to discover whether elusive animals known as humans really exist. Tatum’s footprint is also in Las Vegas with the show “Magic Mike Live,” a dance and acrobatic experience he conceived based on the films “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.” It plays at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Review-Journal: What is a great Sunday for you?

Channing Tatum: If I’m not working, it’s about relaxing and spending time with my daughter (5-year-old Everly). I love being a dad. Kids are like little mirrors, and it’s fun to just hang out on a Sunday. I love watching my daughter just do her thing. She owns her world. She came out that way. I wish I could take credit, but it’s all her. I think kids come out how they’re going to be. She’s so cool and I’m always proud of her.

You sing in “Smallfoot.” Did you know you could sing?

(Laughing) No! When I got the script, me singing wasn’t in there. But then I was led down this path of thinking about the big musical numbers. The director told me at first, “Channing, all you have to do is talk-sing. Just sing-sing the first line of it and the village voices will kick in. You don’t have to do anything else.” As it kept progressing, I asked to listen to the song and it was just one voice singing the entire thing — me! I was told that if I completely sucked, then someone else would sing it for me. I worked with a voice coach for a few weeks and sang the song.

What is the appeal of the film?

It has such a fun story about this village of cooperative and fun-loving yeti existing in peace. But we do have some lessons in there about needing to get along with other creatures. I loved that this had a tone I hadn’t seen in animation in a long time. Pixar movies are beautiful masterpieces, but they don’t have that zany Looney Tunes thing I grew up watching as a boy. “Smallfoot” wanted to go back to that joyous feeling you got when you watched Wile E. Coyote falling off a cliff. It just makes you laugh like crazy. If you can sneak a message in there about accepting one another, it’s a great thing.

What does your daughter think about Dad being a yeti?

She wasn’t sure it was me at first when the commercial started airing but then figured it out. I tried not to tell her during production because she doesn’t like any of my movies. I’ll say, “Want to watch Daddy on screen?” And she will say, “No, I want to watch a real movie, Dad.”

Ouch!

Thank God she liked “Smallfoot’’ or I’d be saying, “I don’t know who did the voice of that yeti. And he sang the songs, too! Really!”

“Magic Mike Live” is a great tourist attraction in Las Vegas. How do you look back on your past when you were dancing for the ladies?

I think everybody knows somebody who at one point looked in the mirror and said, “OK, what do I do now after high school or college?” You have your dreams, but sometimes you have to do other jobs to get to the dream. I was 18 and I was working three jobs. That was just one of them. I really enjoyed performing. It was actually my first performance job and I really like to dance. It’s amazing that for me, it developed into something including movies and a great show in Vegas.

What’s the appeal of the show?

The performers are amazingly talented. They kill it. And it’s a fun night out that might just defy expectations.

Does your dancing background from films such as “Step Up” still help with acting?

Dancing has helped me in probably everything, especially acting. When you’re comfortable in your body, you can relax. You can’t get tight or tense when you focus on moving.

How have you avoided letting stardom get to your head?

You try your hardest to stay out of the spotlight. Also, I don’t read what’s written about me because I think it can warp you. I don’t want to know what people write about me. I just keep doing the things I’m doing and hanging out with the people who know me.

And if you get stressed out?

I always remember this one day getting pissed off about something. I had my friend’s little boy with me. I was like, “God, I hate it when that happens.” And this little kid looks up at me and says, “You shouldn’t hate anything.” He was right. I have a great life.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Celebrity Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like