Diddy tops Forbes list; Taylor Swift drops to 49

Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 28, 2016. On June 12, 2017, Forbes named Combs the top earner its list of the 100 highest paid celebrities. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Writer J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon arrival at a gala performance of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," in central London.

Drake stands backstage with his 13 awards after The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his team mates after scoring a penalty goal against Armenia during their Euro 2016 group I qualifying soccer match in Yerevan, Armenia June 13, 2015. (David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters)

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989" at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 17, 2015. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

NEW YORK— Sean “Diddy” Combs is the top earner on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The magazine says the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Forbes says Diddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year’s top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.