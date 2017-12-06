Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Dwayne Johnson.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — What can the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce say except “You’re welcome”? Multi-hyphenate Dwayne Johnson is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Dec. 13 ceremony will honor Johnson in the motion pictures category for his status as a global box-office powerhouse.

“Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame,” producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said. “We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.”

Johnson will soon be seen alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black in Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which hits theaters Dec. 20. Next year, he’ll star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” based on the theme park ride, along with the upcoming films “Rampage” and “Skyscraper.”

This past year, Johnson starred in “Baywatch” and “The Fate of the Furious,” the eight installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. In 2019, Johnson will star with Jason Statham in a “Fast and Furious” spinoff movie based on his breakout character Hobbs.

In 2016, Johnson again worked opposite Hart in the live action comedy “Central Intelligence,” while he lent his voice to the Disney animated hit, “Moana.” Among Johnson’s other recent film credits are “Furious 7,” “Hercules,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “Fast and Furious 6,” and “Fast 5.” His earlier work includes “Race to Witch Mountain,” “Get Smart,” “The Game Plan,” and “The Mummy Returns.”

Seven Bucks Production, the production company Johnson co-founded with his business partner Dany Garcia, has produced several shows, including HBO’s “Ballers.” The show, starring Johnson, enters its fourth season in 2018.

Born in San Francisco and raised in Hawaii, Johnson later was a defensive lineman for the University of Miami Hurricanes, where he led the team to a national championship. Upon graduating from UM, he joined the competitive sports entertainment world of WWE, where he introduced his ring name, “The Rock.” A third-generation WWE wrestler, Johnson is now regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Johnson penned an autobiography, “The Rock Says,” in 2000, and he created The Rock Foundation in 2006. The charity works with terminally ill children, with a mission to educate, empower and motivate children worldwide through health and physical fitness.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.