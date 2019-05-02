‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas marry in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas were married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May, 1, 2019. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose on the hood of pink Cadillac after being married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May, 1, 2019. (Instagam)

Joe Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, of Jonas Brothers, arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This image released by HBO shows Sophie Turner in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, April 21, 2019. With the Game of Thrones' Jon Snow revealing his royal lineage to his potential rival Daenerys Targaryen, the beleaguered army at Winterfell is about to find out if two chief executives better than one. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

Sophie Turner, left, and Tye Sheridan present the award for top new artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sophie Turner survived the Battle of Winterfell and the Night King and on Wednesday married her boyfriend singer Joe Jonas in Las Vegas.

The two were married in what was described as a low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

E! News first reported the wedding.

Tuner, 23, who plays Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” and Jonas, 29, started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017.

According to E! News, Jonas and Turner obtained a marriage license on Wednesday.

The ceremony, which was documented on DJ-producer Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Turner walked down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble with a V-neck and veil.

Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their hit “Speechless.”

The singer’s brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, served as groomsmen, People reported.

“I thee wed … and I love you … and I thank God he gave me you,” Turner vowed.

Elvis, the officiant, told the couple to repeat together, “I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.”

After exchanging vows, Turner and Jonas swapped ring pops, not wedding rings.

The guests, who included many whom who attended the music awards, cheered when Jonas was told, “You may kiss the bride.”

Before the wedding ceremony, the Jonas Brothers performed on television for the first time in a decade at the awards show, where Turner had been one of the presenters.