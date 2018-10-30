Celebrity

Geoffrey Rush accuser says Oscar-winner’s power ‘intimidating’

October 30, 2018 - 3:51 am
 

SYDNEY — The actress at the center of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s defamation trial told a Sydney court on Tuesday that he deliberately touched the side of her breast in a Shakespearean stage scene in which her character lay dead on the ground.

Rush is suing the publisher of Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in the Federal Court for defamation over articles published in November that accused the 67-year-old Australian actor of behaving inappropriately toward actress Eryn Jean Norvill during the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear” in 2015 and 2016.

Rush denies the claims against him and argues the articles portrayed him as a pervert and a sexual predator.

Norvill never spoke to the newspaper before the articles were published and made her first public allegations against Rush during her testimony in court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actress testified that she was playing King Lear’s dead daughter Cordelia when Rush, playing the distraught father, stroked his hand across the side of her right breast and on to her hip during a preview performance.

She said it hadn’t happened before, with Rush usually touching her face and sometimes her head, shoulder and arm during the scene.

“It couldn’t have been an accident because it was slow and pressured,” she told the court.

During his testimony last week, Rush denied deliberately touching Norvill’s breast, touching her lower back under her shirt when they were backstage or making lewd gestures and comments toward her.

He became emotional when he said that in the scene where Norvill’s character died, he imagined she was his “own real-life daughter and she’d been hit by a bus on the street where we live.”

While rehearsing the scene with her eyes closed, Norvill told the court she felt shocked, belittled and embarrassed on realizing that Rush was making “groping” gestures over her body to the tittering laughter of a “complicit” rehearsal room.

Rush was bulging his eyes, licking his lips and smiling as he made the gestures, Norvill told the court.

Norvill, who said she had longed to work with Rush before the production, said his allegedly lewd gestures and sexual innuendo became normalized in rehearsals, but she didn’t complain because “his power was intimidating.”

“Everyone else didn’t seem to have a problem about it, … so I was looking at a room that was complicit; my director didn’t seem to have a problem with it, so I felt quashed in terms of my ability to find allies,” she said.

Several times while waiting to walk on stage, Rush brushed his fingers against hers and traced them on the palm of her hand, she said.

Norvill said once when he stroked her lower back, her “panic levels shot up” and she felt “unsafe and probably sad … because I think Geoffrey’s idea of friendship was different to mine.”

Under cross-examination by Rush’s lawyer, Bruce McClintock, Norvill denied fabricating parts of her testimony.

She said she “100 percent” disagreed that her claim of sexual harassment by Rush was a “complete lie.”

McClintock also put to Norvill that she had made up an allegation about director Neil Armfield telling Rush his touching her during the death scene was becoming “creepy” and “unclear.”

Armfield told the trial last week he had no memory of making the comment and denied using the word “creepy.”

McClintock questioned her over an exchange of nickname messages in 2014 when she referred to Rush as “God of Generic Lust,” ”Jersey Cream Filled Puff” and “Galapagos Lusty Thrust.”

When the lawyer suggested Rush was just continuing what Norvill had done in those messages by writing in 2016 that he thought about her “more than is socially appropriate,” she replied, “I hadn’t spent months sexually harassing him.”

Norvill agreed that an email she sent Rush during the final days of “King Lear” read as “quite loving,” but said she was just trying to “keep it normal” and was not being sincere.

The nonjury trial before Judge Michael Wigney is to continue Wednesday.

Rush won the best actor Oscar in 1996 for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in “Shine” and was nominated for roles in “Shakespeare In Love,” ”Quills” and “The King’s Speech.” He is also famed for his portrayal of Captain Barbossa in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

He received his nation’s highest civilian honor in 2014, the Companion of the Order of Australia, for service to the arts.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like