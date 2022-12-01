62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Celebrity

Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ in shocking antisemitic rant

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News
December 1, 2022 - 1:32 pm
 
Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. ...
Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Kanye West repeatedly praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for doing “good things” in a shocking new antisemitic rant Thursday with far right-wing media host Alex Jones.

Inexplicably wearing a face mask over his entire head, the superstar rapper who last month met with former President Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes left little doubt how he feels about Jews.

“I see good things about Hitler,” West said on Jones’ “Infowars” show. “Jewish people are not going to tell me: ‘You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.’ I’m done with that.”

“I like Hitler,” West added.

West, who goes by the name “Ye,” repeated the hateful canard that powerful Jews control the media, including the news and music industries.

“The Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world,” West said.

The rapper mimicked Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu by whipping out a butterfly net — and launching a shameful new salvo of hateful rhetoric about Jews.

Using a high-pitched voice to imitate Netanyahu, West said, “We have to control the history books, we have to control the banks, we have to kiill people.”

The hatred spewed by West even made Jones mostly sound reasonable by comparison, although the extremist right-wing host smiled at his jokes and made some antisemitic remarks of his own.

“Most Jews are great people,” said Jones. “[But] I agree there’s a Jewish mafia.”

Trump did not immediately respond to the shocking new outburst by West, whom he claims as a friend.

The former president and Republican 2024 presidential candidate has refused to apologize for inviting West and Fuentes to a private dinner two nights before Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump claims that the dinner was kosher because neither West nor Fuentes made any racist or antisemitic remarks to his face.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge awards nearly $48M to developer in Badlands case
Judge awards nearly $48M to developer in Badlands case
2
Avi Kwa Ame to be Nevada’s next national monument, Biden promises
Avi Kwa Ame to be Nevada’s next national monument, Biden promises
3
Pharmacy board appeals ruling that bars it from regulating marijuana
Pharmacy board appeals ruling that bars it from regulating marijuana
4
Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ in shocking antisemitic rant
Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ in shocking antisemitic rant
5
Gold Butte upgrades sought as Bundy’s cows still graze on federal land
Gold Butte upgrades sought as Bundy’s cows still graze on federal land
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gabrielle Union poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Strange World ...
Gabrielle Union, family find joy one step at a time
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

Gabrielle Union has pair of big movies out — “Strange World” and “The Inspection” — but her mind is on family. And dancing.