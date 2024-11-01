‘Luxury and serious fitness’ meet in actor’s new Summerlin gym

“This will be the first time in history that luxury and serious fitness meet,” said the actor and local in his Instagram announcement.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg speaks to reporters during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Wahlberg announced his latest endeavor in Las Vegas: a gym.

Actor and local Wahlberg announced on his Instagram early Friday morning he signed a lease for his new Municipal Gym Fitness and Recovery “powered” by EōS fitness. Named after his sportswear company, the gym will be located in Downtown Summerlin.

“This will be the first time in history that luxury and serious fitness meet,” said Wahlberg in his Instagram video.

The new gym will feature not only fitness and recovery aspects, but juice bars, cafes, retail and apparel, vitamins and supplements, as well.

Since moving to Las Vegas in 2022, Wahlberg opened a new restaurant in Town Square, Flecha Cantina, and is a driving force behind the planned film studio in UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

