Meet ‘Real Housewives’ at Beauty Kitchen opening in Southern Nevada

TV personality Heather Marianna is opening her first beauty supply store — and her “Real Housewives” friends will be there to help.

Set to open Nov. 3, the flagship store will sell Marianna’s line of Beauty Kitchen products, currently sold online. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter will be on hand to host the grand opening.

The shop will feature a Roman bath tub filled with bath bombs, a flower wall, and a product testing station.

Beauty Kitchen Boutique (501 Nevada Way #5) in Boulder City is set to open at 10 a.m. with the grand opening party kicking off 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Sweet treats, champagne and photo opportunities plus meet-and-greets with Simpson, Kirschenheiter and Marianna will be available.

Marianna, a Las Vegas local, opened her online store in 2012, following the success of her DIY beauty YouTube series. Her products include vegan and all-natural face masks, lip gels and body scrubs.

Beauty Kitchen Boutique’s first 25 customers on Nov. 3rd and 4th will receive a complimentary bag filled with products valued over $25.

