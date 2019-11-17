58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Celebrity

Paula Abdul explores Las Vegas Strip ‘incognito’ during residency

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2019 - 7:34 am
 

There is a lone, sparkling, black opera glove in Paula Abdul’s dressing room at the Flamingo Showroom. It sits next to a box of Band-Aids and a few worn socks missing partners. This is a working dancer’s backstage lair. No snacks. Just water. But it doesn’t belong to someone in her twenties catching a first break.

It’s 57-year-old Paula Abdul’s inner sanctum. Straight up, the petite powerful performer keeps it minimal because she’s all about what happens on stage during her Las Vegas residency, “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl,” which began in August and continues Nov. 26 and on select dates through January.

What is your idea of the perfect Sunday?

Paula Abdul: Sundays for me are for friends and family. The perfect Sunday might be gathering a group and going to see a movie. I love cooking. … It’s fun and therapeutic.

You got raves for a few earlier shows in October where you performed your residency for the first time. How did it feel to be on stage in Vegas?

It was so much fun doing those shows. I’d look out and watch the audience sing along to all of the songs. Incredible! They know all the lyrics! People were standing and cheering! It was beyond my wildest dreams.

What does it feel like when you’re standing in the wings about to come on stage? Do you still get butterflies?

It’s always nerve-wracking until I actually step onto the stage. Waiting in the wings is so strange because you have your nerves. It doesn’t matter how many times I go to the bathroom, I still have to go to the bathroom right before I step on stage.

Do you have a little mantra before a show to psyche yourself up?

I do my prayers. I do my meditations. I do my stretching, which never seems to be enough. And then I put on all those different layers of costumes. You really have to work on moving in the costumes because they’re binding.

You are truly a quick-change artist.

I have things layered on top of other things. I’m on the stage for practically two hours straight. My quick changes are no more than a minute or two minutes max. Of course, you have to worry if something is going to slip or move when it comes to a costume. Quick changes are fast and furious. Anything can happen.

Ever worry about having a wardrobe malfunction?

Opening night, one of my jackets would not come off and I had to do “Straight Up.” Literally, I was trying to rip the thing off me. Thank God, within the last second it came off. But there are zippers that stick or break during a show. If I have to go out there with a wardrobe malfunction, I’ll go out there. Either we tape it up or I’ll hold the costume up with one hand, hold the mic in the other hand and get busy dancing. I’ll even let the audience know, “Hey, I’m holding my costume together!” People like to have an experience with you.

When you knew you were doing a Vegas residency did you train for it like an athlete might approach a new season?

It’s a lot of work. It’s not 30 years ago when I was first dancing. … I’m like, “Feet don’t fail me now! Pain go away!” I always pray for the dancers and myself to be free of injury.

Are you excited to live part of the time in Vegas now?

I’m really excited. I love Vegas. I’m not a gambler. I love going to see different shows on my days off. Or I’m all for spending my days off just staying at my place and hanging out in my pajamas. If there is something good on TV, I’m having that kind of day. My dogs aren’t here today, but soon I’ll bring them because I miss them. When I don’t have my dogs around me and I have a day off in Vegas, I’ll go to a dog rescue and hang out with some of those dogs.

Do you walk around the Strip?

I do walk around the Strip. I walk with my head down and a baseball cap on and — so far — no one has noticed. I’ve been incognito. Or I’ll be in one of the elevators and someone will say, “Do people always tell you that you look like Paula Abdul?” I’ll say, “I hear that all the time!”

How do you look like this at age 57?

A lot of training. It’s not a miracle. I just roll up my sleeves and do the work. I try to eat healthy. I don’t follow any diet, so to speak, but I just take care of my body and fuel it with good nutrition. You know, I’ll do a little pasta, bread, pizza or cake on occasion. It’s just all about moderation. … leading up to Vegas, I was training about five days a week. Since I’ve been in Vegas, we’re dancing so much that it is my workout.

What do you know at this age that you wish you knew at 20?

There is nothing like wisdom and experience. You only get that with age. For me, I’m really grateful to be able to do what I love to do … and I’m still able to do it. I’m also more forgiving of what I’m capable of doing and my limitations. I’m consciousness of it. I don’t want to over-do anything because of injury. Of course, I’m saying this, yet I’m jumping off 15 foot platforms in the show. But I guess what I’m saying is I know how far I can push myself at this age.

Where do you get your drive?

My thing is if it’s not written as a rule then there are no rules. Be bold and daring. So, what if they say no? Those are only two little letters. My Dad said, “If they say no, figure out another way.”

Your best advice?

The key is to never lose that edge of reckless abandon.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
This cover image released by Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records shows "Courage," ...
Former Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion deals with loss on new album
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

Former Las Vegas Strip headline Celine Dion has released her first English-language album since the passing of her husband, Rene Angélil, and brother, Daniel, only two days apart in 2016.