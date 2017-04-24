Tesla’s Elon Musk, actress Amber Heard go public

Amber Heard and Tesla's Elon Musk are official! The couple stepped out together in Australia on Sunday, walking arm-in-arm during their first public outing. (Inform)

FILE - In this April 12, 2016 file photo, Amber Heard attends the LA Premiere of "The Adderall Diaries" in Los Angeles. Heard was spotted spending time with billionaire Elon Musk in Australia on April 24, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York., Musk was spotted spending time with actress Amber Heard in Australia on April 24, 2017, (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Billionaire Elon Musk is getting close with actress Amber Heard.

The pair is shown in paparazzi photos zip-lining in Australia, where Heard is filming “Aquaman.”

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Go Ziplining Down Under WITH His Kids (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/adG0dgaimV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2017

Both Musk and Heard posted pictures to their Instagram accounts Monday showing Musk with lipstick on his cheek left behind from a kiss. Musk wrote on his post that he and Heard were dining with “Aquaman” director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

Heard and Johnny Depp settled a divorce last year.