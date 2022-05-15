City of Las Vegas’ birthday celebrated with Showgirl Parade – PHOTOS
Showgirls and entertainers come together to celebrate the City of Las Vegas’ founding by holding the first ever Las Vegas Showgirl Parade.
Showgirls and entertainers celebrated the City of Las Vegas’ founding, which dates back to May 15, 1905, by holding the first ever Las Vegas Showgirl Parade.
Organized by entertainer and burlesque performer Lolita Haze, the event also drew attention to the fact that no showgirl production shows remain, the last of which was “Jubilee!” which shut down in 2016.