City of Las Vegas’ birthday celebrated with Showgirl Parade – PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 12:45 pm
 
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Entertainer Ily Royale w/ Cheese, walks with her dog, Winston Pickles, in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade along Fremont Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Entertainer Ginger Watson poses for a picture outside of the Plaza during the Las Vegas Showgirl parade on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along Fremont Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade pose for a picture outside of the Plaza on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Entertainer Lolita Haze leads the Las Vegas Showgirl parade on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants, including event organizer and entertainer Lolita Haze, dance during the Las Vegas Showgirl parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Entertainer Kiki Maroon participates in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kiki Maroon, from left, Lindsey Pace, and Ily Royale w/ Cheese participate in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk cross Fremont Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk cross Fremont Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Entertainer Ginger Watson performs in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ily Royale w/ Cheese participate in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Entertainer Lolita Haze, left, leads the Las Vegas Showgirl parade as Ginger Watson, second from left, and others, participate on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Showgirls and entertainers celebrated the City of Las Vegas’ founding, which dates back to May 15, 1905, by holding the first ever Las Vegas Showgirl Parade.

Organized by entertainer and burlesque performer Lolita Haze, the event also drew attention to the fact that no showgirl production shows remain, the last of which was “Jubilee!” which shut down in 2016.

