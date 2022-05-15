City of Las Vegas’ birthday celebrated with Showgirl Parade – PHOTOS

Showgirls and entertainers come together to celebrate the City of Las Vegas’ founding by holding the first ever Las Vegas Showgirl Parade.

Participants in the Las Vegas Showgirl parade walk along the Fremont Street Experience on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event was to celebrate the city’s May 15, 1905 founding as well as to call attention to the lack of showgirl productions, the last of which was “Jubilee!”. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Showgirls and entertainers celebrated the City of Las Vegas’ founding, which dates back to May 15, 1905, by holding the first ever Las Vegas Showgirl Parade.

Organized by entertainer and burlesque performer Lolita Haze, the event also drew attention to the fact that no showgirl production shows remain, the last of which was “Jubilee!” which shut down in 2016.