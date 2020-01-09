Composers Showcase returns to Caberet Jazz at Smith Center

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Jan. 15.

Local musicians shine at showcase

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Jan. 15. The monthly show, created by Keith Thompson, who was music director of “Jersey Boys,” and Michael Brennan, music director of “Le Reve,” is a forum “that allows local composers and songwriters the opportunity to present original musical material to a supportive audience in an informal cabaret-style setting.” The show starts at 10:30 p.m., and tickets start at $25. 361 W. Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Exhibit encourages fitness through fun

The traveling exhibit, “Run! Jump! Fly! — Adventures in Action,” opens Saturday at Discovery Children’s Museum. Presented by Nevada Health Link, it’s aimed at showing visitors simple ways to make fitness part of everyday life. The exhibit will include interactive areas such as “Action Star Training Center,” life-like surfing, snowboarding, kung fu and a toddler area. It’s scheduled to run through May 3. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Free museum day for law enforcement

Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and The Mob Museum is celebrating by offering free general admission to all law enforcement professionals. Just show valid ID at the box office. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Bourbon tasting part of club’s meeting

The Bourbon Book Club meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block. This month’s book is Otessa Moshfegh’s 2016 debut novel, “Eileen,” which is described as “creepy, mesmerizing, and sublimely funny, in the tradition of Shirley Jackson and early Vladimir Nabokov.” The bourbon selection will be from The Whiskey Attic. 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Class in burlesque slated for Jan. 15

Looking for a new hobby for the new year? The Burlesque Hall of Fame’s School of Striptease will host “Burlesque 101” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Taught by Darby Fox, it’s geared toward “first-timers and those wishing to touch up on burlesque basics.” In addition to getting a brief history of the art form, students will learn moves such as working with a boa, glove removal, the bump-and-grind and the shimmy. Registration is $35 at burlesquehall.com or $40 the day of the class. That price includes the use of gloves and boas, or you can bring your own. 1027 S. Main St.

