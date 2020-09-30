Country music icon, Presley songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Musician, actor and Elvis Presley songwriter Mac Davis died Tuesday at 78, according to numerous media outlets.

Country star and songwriter Mac Davis died Tuesday at age 78. (COLUMBIA RECORDS)

Musician, actor and Elvis Presley songwriter Mac Davis died Tuesday at 78, according to numerous media outlets.

According to a tweet from his family on Monday, Davis became “critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville.” His manager confirmed the entertainer’s death to Rolling Stone in a statement.

We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville.

Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time. #PrayForMacDavis 🙏 Thank you, The Davis Family — Mac Davis (@OfficialMDavis1) September 28, 2020

Davis’ relationship with Las Vegas dated back decades. In addition to penning some of Presley’s most memorable songs, including “In the Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation,” Davis also almost lost his band members in 1980 in a fire at the MGM Grand.

He talked about the memory in a 2012 interview with the Review-Journal.

“Probably one of the scariest days of my life,” he recalled then during the Camelot fundraiser at Opportunity Village.

We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nWgkkTLBiQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2020

Davis opened a headliner engagement at the MGM Grand the night before. He was staying at a villa behind the Desert Inn, and received the news of the fire from his assistant, and hours passed before he learned his crew and friends survived the fire, which killed 85 and injured hundreds.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, in 1942, Rolling Stone said, Davis evolved into a country and adult crossover star with hits such as “Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me” and “One Hell of a Woman.”

Davis is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the National Songwriters Hall of Fame, and also had his songs recorded by Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, Bobby Goldsboro, Dolly Parton, Tom Jones and Johnny Cash.

He also starred in the 1979 movie “North Dallas Forty,” based on Peter Gent’s book of the same name, purportedly about the 1970s Dallas Cowboys.

His Seth Maxwell was reportedly based on 1970s Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith.

Billboard said that Davis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lise, and sons Scott, Noah and Cody, along with a number of other relatives, including his mother, Edith. He will be buried in Lubbock.