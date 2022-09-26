93°F
Entertainment

EDC 2023 tickets on sale this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 12:18 pm
 
A Carnevale Clown performer interacts with the crowd at Grimes DJ set during the second day of ...
A Carnevale Clown performer interacts with the crowd at Grimes DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022 ...
The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three decades of no sleep?

That’s right, Insomniac Events, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is turning 30 next year.

According to a post on founder Pasquale Rotella’s socials, they’ll celebrate by creating a “unique experience” at EDC 2023, which returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 19-21.

Tickets to the dusk-‘til-dawn dance music marathon go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.

Having relocated to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2011, EDC has become one of the biggest dance music festivals in the world, drawing upwards of 500,000 fans in 2022.

EDC has grown to encompass nine different stages, six of which were newly re-designed for 2022, many of them catering to specific types of electronic dance music — including the new Bionic Jungle, a flora-enhanced area.

With myriad attractions and art installation pieces, EDC has become an alternate universe of light and sound, bumper cars and banana costumes.

Expect the 2023 line-up to be announced next spring.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

