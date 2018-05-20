EDC Day 2: Drug-related felonies land 33 in police custody

Thirty-five people ended the second day of Electric Daisy Carnival behind bars — 33 on drug-related felony charges — according to Las Vegas police.

Confetti flies through the air as Tiesto performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees stop by the Neon Oasis bar at dusk during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees mosh at the Basspod stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance as Diplo performs at the Kinetic Field during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

About 138,500 people showed up for day 2 of EDC — and 33 left in handcuffs due to drug-related felony charges, according to a statistical report released by the Metropolitan Police Department. Two others were arrested on undisclosed misdemeanor charges. Metro made a 33 arrests total on Friday by comparison.

The report includes numbers only between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, police said. During that time frame, Metro did not issue any traffic or misdemeanor citations, and no gross misdemeanor arrests or DUI arrests were made. Least year on day 2, police made four DUI arrests and issued nine traffic citations and two misdemeanor citations, records show.

Police on Saturday also investigated one festival-related traffic collision. There were no crashes between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Of those in attendance Saturday, 65 were removed from the festival grounds. Last year on the second day of EDC, there were at least 77 reported ejections, according to Insomniac Productions.

The number of medical calls placed are not included in this year’s daily EDC reports. The reason for the omission was not immediately known. Last year on the Saturday of EDC, 305 medical calls were made, resulting in five transports to local hospitals, according to Metro.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.