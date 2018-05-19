Las Vegas police arrest 33 during first day of EDC

That includes 29 narcotics-related felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and one alcohol-related DUI arrest made between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, according from the Metropolitan Police Department. Last year on the Friday of EDC, Metro made 29 narcotics-related felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests, including two arrests for battery on a police officer.

Fireworks go off on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees watch as fireworks go off during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police made 33 arrests during the first night of the weekend-long Electric Daisy Carnival.

That includes 29 narcotics-related felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and one alcohol-related DUI arrest made between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, according from the Metropolitan Police Department. Last year on the Friday of EDC, Metro made 29 narcotics-related felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests, including two arrests for battery on a police officer.

Festival promoter Insomniac Productions estimated about 137,500 people attended EDC Friday night, an increase of about 1,500 from 2017. While attendance was up, the number of ejections from festival grounds Friday dropped to 33 from 118 in 2017.

There were no crashes or traffic fatalities reported by Metro. Last year, Metro issued five traffic citations, five misdemeanor citations and reported three collisions related to the festival.

Metro this year did not include the number of medical calls placed at EDC in its daily report. The reason for the omission was not immediately clear Saturday.

On the first day of EDC last year, 443 medical calls were placed, resulting in six transports to a hospital.

One EDC-related death was reported last year the morning after the festival’s first show. Michael Morse, 34, was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. June 17, 2017, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the concert is held. Morse died of drug intoxication and heat exposure, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Morse had a body temperature of 109 degrees at the time of his death. The high temperature on June 16, 2017, was 106.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.