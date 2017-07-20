Drugs, heat caused California man’s death at EDC in Las Vegas

A man who collapsed at the Electric Daisy Carnival in June died from drug intoxication and environmental heat exposure, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Michael Morse (Jennifer Marshall)

The June 17 death of Michael Adam Morse, 34, of California was ruled an accident caused by “acute MDMA and TFMPP toxicity.” Heat exposure was listed as a contributing factor.

MDMA is a party drug known as ecstasy. TFMPP is known as Legal X, according to the coroner’s office.

“A few of the many adverse effects of the drug Ecstasy is increased body temperature and dehydration, which when combined with hot weather creates a potentially deadly situation,” Coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement.

