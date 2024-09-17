80°F
Enchant Christmas is returning to Las Vegas. Here’s what you can expect

Visitors explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kennedy, left, 3, and Mila Tucker, 2, talk with Santa at Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 3:12 pm
 

Enchant Christmas is returning to the Las Vegas Ballpark for the holiday season this November with the world’s largest Christmas light maze, ice skating and more.

Starting Nov. 22, guests will be able to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, enjoy live performances from local artists and shop for gifts and holiday treats at Enchant Village, which features local vendors and craftspeople, the company said in a news release.

Enchant will also have several theme nights, including an Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, Date Night, and a Military Appreciation Night, among others.

More event details will be shared in the coming months, the company said.

Enchant runs through Dec. 18, and will be open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays, 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $25, with special packages for groups and deals for active-duty military and veterans.

To purchase a ticket, visit enchantchristmas.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MORE STORIES