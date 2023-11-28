8,000 Santas expected for downtown Las Vegas event

Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez will be the grand marshals for the Great Santa Run to benefit Opportunity Village.

Left to right, Ron and Dale Endo and Kelly Harris dance with others during the pre-race entertainment from the Fremont Street Experience for the 18th Annual Great Santa Run in Downtown Las Vegas to benefit Opportunity Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants clad in Santa outfits arrive for the pre-race entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience for the 18th Annual Great Santa Run in Downtown Las Vegas to benefit Opportunity Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Katie Kelly sings a holiday song during the pre-race entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience for the 18th Annual Great Santa Run in Downtown Las Vegas to benefit Opportunity Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants clad in Santa outfits sing and dance during the pre-race entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience for the 18th Annual Great Santa Run in Downtown Las Vegas to benefit Opportunity Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After losing some power, a Santa Claus air dancer is pushed upward as participants finish at the Llama Lot during the 18th Annual Great Santa Run in Downtown Las Vegas to benefit Opportunity Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiderettes are shown during David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

Fletch Walcott sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra, with the Raiderettes furnishing dance moves, at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Lily Arce sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra, with the Raiderettes furnishing dance moves, at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

An action shot from the Tournament of Kings at Excalibur on July 2, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik/erikkabik.com)

A shot from the "Tournament of Kings" holiday show "Twas the Knight" at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (Merrell Virgen)

A shot from the "Tournament of Kings" holiday show "Twas the Knight" at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy)

A shot from the "Tournament of Kings" holiday show "Twas the Knight" at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy)

Everyone will be in holiday red on Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

Wait, not everyone. Blue Man Group is showing up.

The silent, blue-hued comedy troupe joins Jabbawockeez as Grand Marshals of the Opportunity Village Great Santa Run. The event kicks off with pre-race activities at 8 a.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. This is the first Santa Run to be held at DLVEC at 200 S. 3rd Street.

The 5K and 1-mile “Wock,” as a nod to the Jabbawockeez, starts 10 a.m. (registration is $45 until Wednesday, then it’s $55, go to lvsantarun.com for intel). Kids under the age of 3 are free.

As is the holiday custom, thousands of participants will wear Santa costumes and traverse the downtown course to support Opportunity Village. Blue Man Group, a Luxor favorite, and MGM Grand headliners the Jabbas are to provide “antics” for those on hand.

“It’s amazing to have these two dynamic groups come together for a wonderful cause as the Grand Marshals of the Las Vegas Great Santa Run,” O.V. CEO and President Bob Brown said in a statement. “We’re incredibly grateful for their support. We want everyone to have as much fun as possible while helping us raise funds to support Opportunity Village’s mission of employing, empowering, and serving adults with disabilities.”

About 8,000 are expected to attend this year’s event.

Also participating: “Jersey Boys” cast member Travis Cloer; “Fantasy” at Luxor vocalist Lorena Peril; Fremont Street Experience headliner and lounge/showroom vet Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie; the cast of “Spice Wannabe;” Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford; Adam London of “Laughternoon” at the Orleans; Steph Payne of Delilah at the Wynn and Bootlegger Bistro; and DJ Jesse Estrada.

Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch from Fox 5 will emcee the event.

Registration includes a five-piece Santa suit, and everyone is welcome to wear one. Blue Men, we’re talking to you.

Holiday cheer(leaders)

The Raiderettes are leading a parade of upcoming holiday performances through the weekend at the Smith Center.

David Perrico’s “The Christmas Show featuring the Raiderettes” plays 7 p.m. Friday at Myron’s. The show featuring Perrico’s 14-piece band, the Raiders’ official house band, is likely to sell out, but shake down a friend for a ducat if need be. It’s “Silver Bells” and silver pom-poms as Myron’s turns into Tinseltown! (Sorry, slipped into blurb mode there.)

Las Vegas Philharmonic’s “A Very Vegas Christmas” plays 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Hall. Donato Cabrera conducts, with special guest/collaborator/host Keith Thompson. Cloer (ever-busy during the holiday season, with his Suncoast Showroom holiday show on Monday), Vita Corimbi, Ellie Smith, Naomi Mauro and Doug Carpenter are all on the bill.

Clint Holmes’ “Yet Another Year, A Holiday Celebration” is 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Myron’s. Checkmates legend Sonny Charles; Holmes’ terrific wife and performer, Kelly Clinton-Holmes; Holmes’ granddaughter, Asia; Antonio Fargas, who originated the Huggy Bear role on the ’70s network crime-drama series “Starsky & Hutch”; and Las Vegas Academy Choir are to be featured.

Holmes’ shows are always heartfelt, and this is an annual holiday treat, jammed with seasonal classics. And wear a scarf; Clint probably will.

Into next week, the showman and great drummer Bruce Harper and Mauro are backed by a 17-piece big band and highlighting songs from Cole Porter, Antônio Carlos Jobim and more at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myron’s. Michael Grimm, sounding as good as ever, is back with “Sleigh Bells Not Included” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The show is a celebration of the holidays, soul and Grimm’s own recovery from a health scare this past fall.

Hit TheSmithCenter.com for all Smith Center ticketing and intel.

Joust in time

“Tournament of Kings” holiday production “Twas the Knight” is running through Christmas Day at Excalibur. Medieval jousts play out as audiences dine on a three-course feast of roasted Cornish game hen, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, dinner roll and a sugar cookie.

And a production rep confirms, “No utensils in King Arthur’s Kingdom.” Plan accordingly.

The family friendly show, which opened in June 1990, runs 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Alternate shows are 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 23; and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Go to Excalibur.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

The Las Vegas Boneheads play Dispensary Lounge on the southeast corner of Tropicana and Eastern at 8 p.m. Wednesday. This is nine of the city’s finest trombone artists, playing at what we call the Dispensary’s Waterwheel Lounge. Go to thedispensarylounge.com for intel, and as always, try the cheeseburgers.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.