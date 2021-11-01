A Bublé Vegas residency a natural — if it happens

Michael Bublé residency talk is bubbling up. A great idea, but not a done deal.

Michael Buble performed ala old Vegas at the intimate events center of the Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic for Brain Health. (Courtesy/Kelly McKeon)

Michael Buble is show with Larry and Camille Ruvo at 22nd Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

If Michael Bublé ever does perform a residency in Vegas, we should call it, “Well, Duh.” Because he’s that obvious a fit for an extended run on the Strip.

Reports have surfaced from media outlets in Bublé’s home country of Canada, spurred by unconfirmed posts in Las Vegas, that Bublé is set for a run at the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas. ET Canada posted over the weekend it “can confirm Michael Bublé is heading for a residency at Resorts World sometime in 2022.” An announcement, if there were to be one, is expected this month.

Bublé’s management company, The Feldman Agency, is based in Toronto.

As its lone named source, ET Canada specifies Vital Vegas’ mention this weekend of an impending Bublé residency at the hotel.

We can confidently report that no contract has yet been signed in this purported deal. Resorts World is under an exclusive booking deal with AEG Presents for the Theater. Officials with the company, and also the hotel, have not responded to questions over the past two days seeking formal confirmation or comment.

Bublé is a frequent Vegas headliner, who brings Rat Pack-ian panache and a stack of hits to his performances. Speculation of him performing in a Strip residency dates at least a decade (Josh Groban, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce are other time-tested candidates for a Vegas run).

But the 46-year-old recording star remains a strong draw in arena shows across the country. He most recently performed in Vegas on Sept. 24 at T-Mobile Arena.

Bublé also appeared at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena in April 2018.

A Bublé booking would help offset the loss of Celine Dion’s dates at Resorts World this year and next. Dion was scheduled to open the venue this weekend. Instead, health concerns have knocked her off schedule. Bublé could, conceivably, take the dates left open by her cancellation from Jan. 19-Feb. 22.

As it is, Carrie Underwood is the first ticketed headliner at the Theater at Resorts World, opening her engagement Dec. 1.

