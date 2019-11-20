54°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Kats

A night with Aerosmith from rock’s top perch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2019 - 6:00 am
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is in close proximity to Aerosmith, not just spiritually but in fact. I’m seated in a group so close to the band you can actually catch the distinctive scent of Steven Tyler. Not sure what it is, sort of a citrus-berry-macho-musk fragrance. I call it Sweet Emotion.

This particular seat is in the the VIP On Stage THX-Perience at Park Theater. As the name indicates, these ticketed platforms flank the main stage and offer seating and standing-room-only positions. They have to be the premiere seats in all of rock ‘n’ roll. I’ll ask Joe Perry, between solos.

This seriously feels like watching the band in a music club, if the music club itself were the show. To put this experience in financial context, a single costs about $295.

It’s a lot, but so is the experience.

You’re provided an iPod and a pair of 1More earbuds (a $100 value, which you keep), and given the choice of the band’s or Tyler’s audio feed. You might have heard about this system, and how you can hear Tyler alternately sing and deliver directives — even complaints — to the audio crew and his sidemen. The band feed is a more balanced audio mix, actually, and you can toggle the two.

But what is new to me tonight is any ticket-holder, from these seats to the upper balcony, can access this system by hitting the Mixhalo app. Bring a pair of earbuds and you can actually hear the Tyler and band feed anywhere in the room.

Fortunately, the buds keep this historically loud rock band at a manageable level. Otherwise it’s earplug time.

The onstage scene is rife with pretty women, not so incidentally. They are part of the show, wrangled by Aerosmith superfan and able Vegas networker Tiffany Masters. She contacts women around town, some friends and many strangers, to arrange an onstage experience. Many are entertainers, including JoJo Hammer of “Crazy Girls” and busy Vegas club DJ Liz Clark. There are a pair mother-daughter tandems, as Aerosmith’s music rocks multiple generations.

“I want to see what you’re saying about me!” Masters says as she stops at my perch. “I don’t want to wait!” Masters studied journalism at the University of Kansas and senses she is the subject of this sentence.

Down at the bar, the tableau of ladies rocking our is similar to a vintage Aerosmith video, which is how Steven likes it.

It’s not all females, of course. We have gentlemen of certain achievement here. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak — who at age 65 is six years younger than Tyler — is in the mix somewhere, along with his wife, Kathy Ong. Saturday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was in the house, and he’s a bonafide, lifelong Aerosmith fan.

The Boston band presented Baker with a signed photo of himself as a teenager going wild at an Aerosmith show. Baker is said to be in line for a presidential run in 2024; that photo will give him at least five points nationally. Tyler as his running mate would turn it into a landslide.

OH! Show is off, opening with “Let the Music Do The Talking,” and Tyler is already into it with the crowd. “What the (expletive) can be bigger than this!?” Hey, no quizzes!

Tyler has the crowd chanting what I’m reliably told is the LVCVA’s new promotional campaign. He shouts, “What happens here?” The crowd shouts back, “Only happens here!” this is for the next tourism commercial for the city. Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani have also recorded clips using that phrase (Twain and Aerosmith have said Jan. 26 is the time for some big announcement).

Meantime, Tyler just shed his silver trench coat. Beautiful piece, I think made of platinum threading or something similarly wonderful. If I were to open a fashion line, it would be called Stuff Steven Sheds From The Stage.

“Home Sweet Home” is one of many sing-alongs. Something to know about Joe Perry, by the way: No in-ear monitors. Goes with the speakers on the floor. Old school.

Tyler is wearing white pants, after Labor Day, which is actually accepted according to my friend Marie … Clair. He also just sauntered down a walkway to the bar on stage right, performing most of “Walkin’ The Dog” there. He pointed near me, or maybe at me, and shouted, “What the (expletive) are you doin’?”

Holding out for my interview!

Tyler just says whatever’s on his mind. Much of the time what’s on his mind is, “Stand the (expletive) up!” Sit at your own risk. As another rock star once said, “If you want to play, you’ve got to pay!” That’s how it is in “Deuces Are Wild.”

The fragrance song, “Sweet Emotion,” is up now. Tyler is up with sub drummer John Douglas (still in for Joey Kramer), thrashing through the song.

After Perry swings through “Stop Messin’ Around,” Tyler hustles back to his spot, shouting, “My turn!” This guy just commands the stage, literally.

“Cryin’” is the next anthem. This is the song Tyler dedicated to Ryan Seacrest on Saturday night, posting custom lyrics, “I WAS RYAN’ WHEN I MET YOU, NOW I’M RYAN’ CAUSE I GET YOU.” Dyin’, here …

Tyler just ventured to our section, which for Masters and her entourage is social-media gold. Hey, don’t grab his hair. You’ll lose a ring.

“Rats in the Cellar,” a thunderous rock song and also a common household concern, is now. Dang, Tyler can play the harmonica. Great drummer, too. And plays the big, round shaky thing (I’ll look up its name later) to great effect.

You feel as if you can walk right up there with the band during some of these solos. They should give away maracas and tambourines with the ear buds. Turn it into real mass hysteria.

“I Don’t want to Miss a Thing” stars a Vegas string section. Jennifer Lynn (or, Jennifer “Vio” Lynn, as I call her) just looked over but dang I don’t think she saw me. I am shouting for a solo. The lineup is Lynn, Jennifer Hellewell, Sarah Chaffee and Monique Olivas. Applaud whenever you see them.

When you rank the great opening rock riffs ever, Perry’s intro to “Love In an Elevator” is up there. Tyler has said it is based on a true story. “Love On an Escalator,” sadly, has not yet been recorded.

The inflatable figures are out for “Toys in the Attic.” Here come the red-and-gold balloons. Magic. Tyler at the piano for “Dream On,” with another shiny jacket and his hair pulled up. The man is a marvel, and also aware of his surroundings. “Get more piano in my ears!” he shouts on his audio feed. Hey, I’m on it. Tyler wails the high note, and that vocal effort is why he doesn’t sing on consecutive nights.

Hey, I think I just spotted our governor, leaning on the rail near the stage. No earbuds. He’s missing out.

“Walk This Way” is performed with Tyler and Perry on the walkway leaeding from the stage to the balcony. The song ends in a mini-medley, with Led Zeppelin’s, “Whole Lotta Love.” Tyler answers a shout about the image on his tank top, saying, “Yes, this is Britney Spears, right here!”

And as he leaves, in you hear him call to an unseen sound man, “You might want to turns these up!” meaning the house speakers. The man is a perfectionist. You can see it, and hear it, loud and clear.

podkats

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST