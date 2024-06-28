A superstar hints at ending popular Las Vegas Strip show

The “Jazz + Piano” revival at Dolby Live seems about to bow out. Lady Gaga has boundless options for the next iteration of a Vegas production.

We believe Jazz will go on forever. But we can’t say the same of Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano,” which has revived the art form over the past three years.

The robust jazz revival at Dolby Live seems about to bow out. Gaga has said from the stage during the shows most recent run this will be the last version of “Jazz + Piano,” after the production’s current run, which was to continue Thursday night with upcoming dates Saturday, Sunday Wednesday and July 5-6.

Gaga’s options for a different residency production are as vast as her fertile imagination. She could go with a smaller band, a trio or quartet for a more intimate jazz presentation.

Gaga has not returned her pop show, “Enigma,” to the Strip after the pandemic shutdown. The set pieces could be returned for lavish new pop production. She could go with something to reflect her “Chromatica Ball” tour from July-September 2022.

The hope here is “LG” will continue a residency relationship on the Strip. By the end of its run, “Jazz + Piano” will have performed 48 shows. It’s not one of the most entertaining productions ever in Las Vegas, but among the most important, turning a new generation on to this very American music form. A standing O to Gaga for enforcing her will with this show.

Mars’ hoops

My exclusive interview with, and profile of, Bruno Mars is published in the new Neon magazine. A moment not in that opus, I asked Mars if he had considered a path in life other than entertainment.

“Did you have any other serious interests?” I asked “Were you an athlete?”

“Oh, yeah, I was an incredible basketball player,” Mars said. “It was either the NBA or entertainment.”“

“What?” I asked the 5-feet-5 inch recording superstar. “Could you dunk?”

He then broke character and busted up.

“Oh, no,” Mars said. “I was going to be singing, always. If it wasn’t going to be here, it was going to be somewhere.” Dunk.

Bad Brad’s back

Wicked talented guitarist and country star Brad Paisley is returning a new show, “One Man Six String,” to Encore Theater on Oct. 18-19 and Dec. 6-8 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com).

This Paisley and his acoustic, similar format that sold out the venue in April 2023. Encore Theater was the stage of the original country-acoustic residency, hosted by one Garth Brooks from 2009-2012.

Straight outta Henderson

Fifteen-year Las Vegas showmen Andrew and Mike Tierney of Human Nature premiered their new act, aptly name the Tierney Brothers, at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The duo have signed with Sony Music Entertainment (which means, among other things, watch out when you post their music on social media) with an album duo in ‘25.

The brothers played the first single off the release, “Lemonade,” with Andrew at piano and Mike on acoustic. There is a second song from the yet-untitled album about to be made public.

This version of Human Nature could open their stage show at South Point Showroom or play Grandview Lounge. HN is the rare, if not only, act to play as a foursome, threesome and duo in Las Vegas. The act’s latest trio adaptation — the Tierneys and Toby Allen — return to South Point on July 18-21.

Tease this …

The 55th anniversary of Elvis’ debut at then-International Hotel, today’s Westgate, is coming up July 31. Something thoughtful and exhilarating and nostalgic is being planned at the hotel.

Dease to Rock it

Venerable Vegas performer and entertainment professional Renee Hale Dease debuts her monthly variety show at Rock Lounge at Red Rock Resort from 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Renee’s Las Vegas Legends” is co-hosted by Vegas art figure Neal Portnoy, with guest stars Jonathan Karrant and Chadwick Johnson in the opening lineup.

Dease will tell stories and sing the music of her 50-year career in VegasVille. Portnoy will invite someone from the audience on stage and sketch that person, during the show. Dease is under a six-month contract, there is no cover and free parking. It’s like the old days, and this crowd should eat (and drink) it up.

Cool Hang Alert

Staying on the Red Rock scene, Rouge Room is offering a Ladies’ Night from 7 p.m.-close beginning July 5. DJ Maria Romano hosts the opener. Rouge Star Karaoke runs 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, starting July 25. This is Karaoke ZX, backed by houses band The Busker Kings, featuring Ben Carey, the former bassist for Lifehouse; and Gigi Gonaway, former tour drummer for Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Go to RedRockResort.com for intel.

