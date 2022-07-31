Lady Gaga to return pop show to Park MGM in ‘23

Lady Gaga is drawing raves for her delayed “Chromatica Ball” tour. We expect her back on the Strip next year.

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman (not pictured) perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lady Gaga performs during her "Enigma" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Enigma" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga is shown with trumpet player and bandleader Brian Newman at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's Day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lady Gaga is packing stadiums and drawing the raves in her international “Chromatic Ball” tour. But even overseas, her performances affect her plans for the Strip.

NME’s five-star account of Gaga’s Friday show, which drew 63,000 to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, read, “(The) stage was inspired by Brutalist architecture, Gaga has said, and designed to provide ‘a real savage and hard look at yourself and what you’ve been through.’ … Instantly, this show blasts away the venue’s intimidating vastness.”

Gaga also sold out Saturday’s performance.

That review and powerful fan response is at once expected and impressive. But what about the theaters in Vegas, built for live entertainment with no intimidating vastness?

“Chromatica” is likely to live on in Gaga’s next Park MGM adventure. We’ve wondered if her pop show, “Enigma,” will be revived at Dolby Live. We understand a pop production is planned, in 2023, but not “Enigma.”

Look for a new pop-style production, with numbers added from “Chromatica,” to perform next year. The oft-delayed tour closes Sept. 17 in Miami. But we can’t yet say if there will be a return to Vegas of such “Enigma” as Gaga’s giant transformer robot, sequined body suit and matching keytar.

In this planning, Gaga’s pet project will also play next year. “Jazz + Piano,” the show Gaga pushed to bring to the stage to be interwoven with”Enigma,” is also returning in 2023. And Gaga’s “J+P” bandleader, column fave Brian Newman, should return “After Dark” to NoMad Library this year.

The challenge for the Gaga/Newman doubleheader is scheduling an afternoon nap, so crucial to the entire late-night entertainment experience. These shows are not cheap, but that is a small price to pay.

