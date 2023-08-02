A very Vegas wedding party: 200 couples, all-star lineup

Titled “Las Vegas Will You Marry Me,” the city’s 70th anniversary celebration as the “Wedding Capital of the World” is set for September at Caesars Palace.

Dennis Bono, middle, at the preview event of the 70th anniversary of Las Vegas being the "Wedding Capital of the World." Apr. 27, 2023. (Andrew Miller/courtesy)

Dennis Bono, middle, at the preview event of the 70th anniversary of Las Vegas being the "Wedding Capital of the World." Apr. 27, 2023. (Andrew Miller/courtesy)

Bootlegger Bistro co founder Lorraine Hunt-Bono in August 2020 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Lieutenant-Governor Lorraine Hunt-Bono speaking at the preview event of the 70th anniversary of Las Vegas being the "Wedding Capital of the World." Apr. 27, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clint Holmes performs at The Space in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Turner and Clint Holmes perform their show "Soundtrack" at the Westgate's International Theater, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Singer/songwriter Earl Turner on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at the Westgate in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anne Martinez performs as Sloane in “Bat Out of Hell —The Musical” at Paris Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bob Anderson is shown rehearsing at Carnegie Hall in New York on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alize Cruz, as Rayven, and Travis Cloer, as Falco, perform during in “Bat Out of Hell—The Musical” at Paris Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former "Jersey Boys" co-star Travis Cloer, seen in May 2021. (Ocyrisphotography)

Bucky Heard, left, and Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers pose for a photo at The Space in Las Vegas in September 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Monterey Pop Festival of Matrimony is being staged next month on the Strip.

Titled “Las Vegas Will You Marry Me,” the city’s 70th anniversary celebration as the “Wedding Capital of the World” is set for Sept. 3 at Caesars Palace’s Octavius Ballroom.

Some 200 couples (in a place dubbed the”Love Nest”), and a couple thousand ticket-holders (in the “Congregation”) are expected to fill the ballroom, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

“We are celebrating 70 years of love and marriage in Las Vegas,” says Lorraine Hunt Bono, the show’s co-producer and co-creator. “This is a community event that will go all over the world. It will be a spectacular thing for the whole state.”

The show’s title is also the name of an original song, to be sung by venerable Vegas crooner and show emcee Dennis Bono, of “The Dennis Bono Show” at South Point Showroom.

The tune is penned by accomplished composer and arranger Dan Slider, who has written the score of several stage spectaculars, “Le Lido de Paris” among them. He’s also penned the theme of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” among many other projects.

The officiant for the in-show, mass vow renewal is to be announced. A champagne toast and cake by Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bake Shop are in the ticket package.

This massive state of the unions is celebrating the 70th anniversary of a London Daily Herald story from Sept. 23, 1953, which called Las Vegas the “wedding capital of the world.”

Familiar and favorite Vegas entertainers perform in a show that breaks down the city’s history of quickie weddings dating to the 1950s. Love songs, exclusively. Breaking the roster down, by decade:

1950s: Vegas vocal impression icon Bob Anderson, and South Point Showroom headliners the Bronx Wanderers.

1960s: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, and former “Jersey Boys” co-star Travis Cloer.

1970s: Ex-“Bat Out of Hell” and “Baz” co-star Anne Martinez.

1980s: Master showman currently in headline rotation at Myron’s at the Smith Center, Earl Turner.

1990s: Two-time Grammy nominee, and also a Myron’s headliner, Clint Holmes.

2000s: “Fantasy” vocalist and “Housekeeper to Headliner” show creator Lorena Peril.

2010: Vegas showman and purveyor of the party Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie.

This massive state of the unions is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the London Daily Herald story from Sept. 23, 1953, which dubbed Las Vegas the “wedding capital of the world.”

Packages for those seeking to be wed are $170 per couple. Tickets are $80 for the show only. Those prices don’t include fees (go to ticketmaster.com and search “70th Anniversary Celebration” for intel).

Damian Costa of Pompey Entertainment, a former Caesars Entertainment exec, is co-producing.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a statement, “The monumental event will not only spotlight Las Vegas as the world’s top wedding location but also honor the more than seven decades of love stories and entertainment in our extraordinary destination.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.