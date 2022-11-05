Aaron Carter dies; singer had attempted to revive career in Vegas

Singer and actor Aaron Carter was found dead Saturday in his home in Lancaster, Calif. His star-crossed career included a thwarted role in “Naked Boys Singing” in Las Vegas.

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend were arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The oft-troubled recording star and actor was found dead Saturday in his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Aaron Carter was a Las Vegas headliner. Nearly.

The oft-troubled recording star and actor was found dead Saturday in his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34. TMZ was first to report Carter’s dead. He reportedly drowned in his bathtub.

Carter was brother of Backstreet Boys co-founder Nick Carter, a Las Vegas resident. Backstreet Boys have hosted a hit residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Beset by substance-abuse issues throughout his life, Aaron Carter attempted to revive his career in Vegas as star of the “Naked Boys Singing” residency production at the Erotic Heritage Museum. He was announced the show’s celeb star in August 2021. The production was about to relaunch after the pandemic shutdown, and was also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its show in New York.

But Carter ended his run in the Vegas production before ever taking the stage. The show’s producers, Tom D’Angora and Nick Padgett, requested that Carter submit his letter of resignation less than a month before he was to premiere.

D’Angora said Carter had refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a company requirement to perform in the show at the time.

“It is so sad Aaron never got the help he needed,” D’Angora said Saturday. “Though he had a lot of issues, he had great success in New York theater and deep down he had a good heart. I hope he has finally found peace.”

D’Angora said st the time of Carter’s dismissal from the show, “We are disappointed and a bit embarrassed … Within a few days of the announcement, it became clear, for multiple reasons, that Aaron’s participation in ‘Naked Boys Singing!’ was not going to work out.”

“Naked Boys” is an hourlong musical at Jewel Box Theater where the all-male cast performs nude.

Carter was a teen recording star from the late ’90s. He appeared in “Seussical” on Broadway, “The Fantasticks” off-Broadway, and “Dancing With The Stars” on ABC.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.